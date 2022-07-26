Realme is set to hold the ‘Hey Creatives' launch event today at 12pm IST to unveil several artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) devices as part of its Realme TechLife brand. Presumably, the highlight of the event will be the Realme Pad X — a 5G-enabled mid-ranged offering. Under the hood, It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and an 8,340mAh battery. The Shenzhen-based company has also confirmed that the Realme Watch 3 will also be unveiled during the July 26 digital launch event. This smartwatch has a 1.8-inch display with 500 nits of peak brightness.

Realme has scheduled the digital launch event to begin at 12pm IST tiday. It will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube channel and Facebook page. The Realme Watch 3, Pad X, Flat Monitor, Buds Wireless 2S, Buds Air 3 Neo, Realme Smart Keyboard, and Realme Pencil are confirmed for this event.

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X has already been launched earlier this year in May. It features a Snapdragon 695 SoC and an 8,340mAh battery. This tablet sports a 10.95-inch display. It packs quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

Realme Watch 3 specifications

This smartwatch 3 will feature a 1.8-inch display with horizon curved glass and 500 nits peak brightness. The Realme Watch will include AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC) Bluetooth calling.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S specifications

These neckband-style wireless earphones will be equipped with 11.2mm dynamic bass drivers. The Buds Wireless 2S are expected to offer up to 24 hours of playback support. Realme claims that a 20-minute charge will add up to 7 hours of backup. They will feature Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity and dual device fast switching technology.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo specifications

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo are TWS earbuds that were launched in China recently. They are said to provide up to 30 hours of total playback time. These TWS earbuds are fitted with 10mm dynamic bass drivers. They feature AI ENC and support Dolby Atmos technology.

Realme Flat Monitor, Smart Keyboard specifications

The Realme Flat Monitor will have a 23.8-inch full-HD bezel-less panel. It will offer a 75Hz refresh rate and an 8-millisecond response time. In addition, the Realme Smart Keyboard with a 280mAh battery and the Realme Pencil with up to a 10.6-hour battery will also be a part of the January 26 launch event lineup.