Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India at 12pm Today: Price, Specifications

Realme Pad X price in India starts at Rs. 19,999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 August 2022 10:25 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Pad X comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Pad X packs a 8,340mAh battery with 33W charging
  • It comes with Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • Realme Pad X can be purchased from Flipkart

Realme Pad X will go on sale in India today. The Realme tablet was launched in India last week with an 11-inch WUXGA+ resolution display, a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, and a 13-megapixel main camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and the Realme Pad X packs an 8,340mAh battery. Other features include a quad speaker setup as well as support for accessories including the Realme Pencil and Realme Smart Keyboard. The tablet also offers 5G connectivity.

Realme Pad X price in India, sale details

The Realme Pad X price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model with Wi-Fi connectivity. The 5G model is priced at Rs. 25,999. There is a 6GB RAM + 128GB variant that offers 5G connectivity that is priced at Rs. 27,999. The tablet will be available for purchase in Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey colour options via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail channels starting at 12pm (noon).

Realme is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 on all three storage variants on SBI and HDFC Bank card transactions during the sale. Moreover, the Realme Pad X can be paired with Realme Pencil, which is priced at Rs. 5,499, as well as Realme Smart Keyboard priced at Rs. 4,999.

Realme Pad X Specifications

The Realme Pad X runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 for Pad and sports an 11-inch display with a WUXGA+ (1,200x2,000 pixels) resolution. The tablet gets a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the tablet comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera with a 105-degree field of view.

The Realme Pad X features up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable (up to 512GB) via a MicroSD card. It is equipped with four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet packs an 8,340mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
