Realme Pad X was launched in China on Thursday. The tablet sports an 11-inch display with a 2K resolution and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It gets a quad speaker setup apart from a massive 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The tablet can be paired with accessories like Realme Magnetic Stylus and a smart keyboard available separately. There is also a 13-megapixel rear camera and wide-angle front shooter for video calls. It comes with a RAM expansion feature as well.

Realme Pad X price, availability

Realme Pad X price has been set at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version that is priced at CNY 1599 (roughly Rs. 18,400). The tablet is available for pre-booking till June 10, and the deliveries as well as sale will start from June 12. It is launched in Bright Green Chessboard, Sea Salt Blue and Star Grey (translated) colour options.

Realme is bundling Realme Tablet X Smart Cover, priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,150), for those who pre-book the tablet.

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad and sports a 11-inch display with a 2K resolution. Under the hood, the tablet comes equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. As per Realme, the tablet can borrow up to 5GB of storage (effective 11GB) and use it as RAM for smoother performance. For photography, Realme Pad X gets a 13-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide front camera with 105-degree field-of-view for video calling.

The Realme Pad X comes with up to 128GB inbuilt storage expandable via SD card (up to 512GB). It can be paired with a smart keyboard and Realme Magnetic Stylus for doodling, taking notes, and sketching. The smart keyboard is said to be made of skin-friendly and environmentally-friendly materials. The tablet also gets four speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Realme Pad X packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.