Realme Pad X will be launched in India on July 26 and ahead of its launch, the Chinese company has teased the tablet's Limelight function. The feature works with a few third-party apps and Realme says the support will be expanded to other apps as well. The Realme tablet was launched in China in May and comes equipped with a 105-degree wide-angle front camera. It sports a 11-inch display with a 2K resolution, features a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, and packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

The Realme Pad X will come with a Limelight function that keeps the subject of the video in the centre of the frame by “intelligently following their movements.” The function includes Camera Auto Framing, which is claimed to replicate the effect of a real camera's rotating gimbal and changing focal length. This feature is facilitated by a 105-degree wide-angle front camera and stimulates a moving effect using a self-developed algorithm, as per Realme.

The Realme Pad X's Limelight function supports up to five persons simultaneously in the call. The feature will be available on Zoom, Google Meet as well as Google Duo and soon on other apps as well.

Realme Pad X specifications

As mentioned, Realme Pad X was launched in China earlier this year. It sports a 11-inch display with a 2K resolution. The company has already teased that the smartphone scheduled to launch in India will come with a Snapdragon SoC. Meanwhile, the variant launched in China featured a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet can borrow up to 5GB of storage (effective 11GB) and use it as RAM for smoother performance, the company says.

For pictures and videos, Realme Pad X gets a 13-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide front camera with 105-degree field-of-view for video calling. It packs up to 128GB inbuilt storage expandable via SD card (up to 512GB). The tablet comes with four speakers with Dolby Atmos. It also packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.