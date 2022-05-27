Realme Pad X India launch has been teased by Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth. The company's latest tablet, which made its debut in China on Thursday, is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It sports a 11-inch 2K display and is equipped with a quad speaker setup. The tablet packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It also offers support for the Realme Magnetic Stylus and smart keyboard, which are sold separately. Realme is yet to officially announce plans to launch the tablet in India.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth asked users if they wanted the Realme Pad X to be launched in the country, shortly after the tablet was announced in China. “300 retweets on this post and we will bring it to India!” Sheth stated, indicating that the company has plans to introduce its latest tablet in the Indian market. The Realme Pad X is currently available for pre-booking in China, in Bright Green Chessboard, Sea Salt Blue, and Star Grey (translated) colour options. It is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, and CNY 1599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant.

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X that was launched in China on Thursday runs on Realme UI 3.0 for Pad. The tablet sports a 11-inch 2K (2,048 x 1,080 pixels) resolution LCD display with 450 nits of peak brightness and DC dimming support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet allows expansion of available memory up to 11GB by utilising up to 5GB of unused storage.

For photos and videos, the Realme Pad X is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. It also features a front-facing 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 105-degree field-of-view for selfies and video chats.

The Realme Pad X comes with up to 128GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable (up to 512GB) via microSD card. Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port. It also supports the Realme Magnetic Stylus and smart keyboard. The tablet comes equipped with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support. It packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Realme Pad X is 7.1mm thick and weighs 499 grams, according to the company.