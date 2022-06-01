Realme Pad X launch in India may take place in the first half of June, as per a report, which also says that the tablet will be launched in three colours and two storage options. The tablet was launched in China last week, and a day after its debut in the country Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth teased the launch of the tablet in India. The Chinese company is yet to officially announce plans to launch the tablet in India.

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles reports that the Realme Pad X will launch in India by June 15. It will make its debut in Glacier Blue, Racing Green, and Glowing Grey colour options as well as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options, the report noted. It is to be noted that Realme launched the tablet in same colours and configurations on its home turf.

The development comes a few days after Sheth tweeted an image. It implied that the company has plans to bring the Realme Pad X in India.

Realme Pad X specifications

There is no information about the tablet from Realme, but it could be possible that the Realme Pad X has the same specifications as the China variant. It runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad and sports a 11-inch display with a 2K resolution. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet gets a 13-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide front camera with 105-degree field-of-view for video calling. The Realme Pad X comes with up to 128GB inbuilt storage expandable via SD card (up to 512GB). The tablet also gets four speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Realme Pad X packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

