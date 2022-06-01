Technology News
Realme Pad X Tipped to Launch in India Before June 15, Key Specifications Leaked

Realme Pad X is tipped to come in two storage configurations.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 June 2022 18:42 IST
Realme Pad X Tipped to Launch in India Before June 15, Key Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme Pad X is said to launch in three colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Pad X is said to launch in three colour options in India
  • It was launched in China last week
  • Realme top executive teased the launch in India on Twitter

Realme Pad X launch in India may take place in the first half of June, as per a report, which also says that the tablet will be launched in three colours and two storage options. The tablet was launched in China last week, and a day after its debut in the country Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth teased the launch of the tablet in India. The Chinese company is yet to officially announce plans to launch the tablet in India.

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles reports that the Realme Pad X will launch in India by June 15. It will make its debut in Glacier Blue, Racing Green, and Glowing Grey colour options as well as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options, the report noted. It is to be noted that Realme launched the tablet in same colours and configurations on its home turf.

The development comes a few days after Sheth tweeted an image. It implied that the company has plans to bring the Realme Pad X in India.

Realme Pad X specifications

There is no information about the tablet from Realme, but it could be possible that the Realme Pad X has the same specifications as the China variant. It runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad and sports a 11-inch display with a 2K resolution. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet gets a 13-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide front camera with 105-degree field-of-view for video calling. The Realme Pad X comes with up to 128GB inbuilt storage expandable via SD card (up to 512GB). The tablet also gets four speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Realme Pad X packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
