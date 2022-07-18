Technology News
Realme Pad X to Get 8,340mAh Battery, Snapdragon SoC, Launch in India on July 26

Realme Pad X was launched in China this May.

TThe Realme Pad X will come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage

  • Realme Pad X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6nm 5G processor
  • Realme Pad X supports 33W dart charging
  • Realme Pad X will also sport a 10.95-inch full view display

Realme Pad X launch will take place on July 26 at 12:30pm. The tablet will come with a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ full view display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6nm 5G processor. The Pad X will also pack a 8,340mAh battery. The Indian launch of the Realme Pad X was teased to be a part of the Hey Creatives event by the Chinese company last week. The Pad X from Realme was launched in China in May and the tablet featured quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

Realme Techlife has officially announced the launch of the Realme Pad X in India on July 26 at 12:30pm via Twitter. The Indian launch of the tablet was teased to be a part of the Hey Creatives event by the Chinese company last week. As mentioned earlier, the Pad X will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6nm 5G processor. The tablet will also pack an 8,340mAh battery and support 33W dart charging. The Realme Pad X will also sport a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ full view display with 84.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and 450nits peak brightness. This tablet can be paired with a keyboard and Realme Magnetic Stylus.

Realme Pad X specifications (expected)

To recall, the Pad X from Realme was launched in China this May. Apart from the confirmed specifications, the Indian version of the Realme Pad X is expected to come with a similar configuration to the model that was launched in China. The Realme tablet will come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage (expandable up to 512GB via SD card). The Pad X from Realme is also expected to feature a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back, and an unspecified front-facing sensor with a 105-degree field of view.

