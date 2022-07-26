Technology News
loading

Realme Pad X With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Realme Flat Monitor Launched in India: All Details

Realme Pad X price in India starts at Rs. 19,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2022 13:02 IST
Realme Pad X With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Realme Flat Monitor Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Pad X also supports the Realme Smart Keyboard, which is sold separately

Highlights
  • Realme Pad X packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support
  • The Realme Pad X sports a 11-inch WUXGA+ resolution display
  • The tablet supports the Realme Pencil and Realme Smart Keyboard

Realme Pad X was launched in India on Tuesday. The company's latest tablet to make its debut in the country is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and is the first tablet from the Realme to offer 5G connectivity. It sports a 11-inch WUXGA+ resolution display and is equipped with a quad speaker setup. The tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera with a 105-degree field of view for video chats. The Realme Pad X packs an 8,340mAh battery and comes with support for accessories including the Realme Pencil and Realme Smart Keyboard. The company also launched the Realme Flat Monitor at the launch event on Tuesday.

Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor price in India, availability

Realme Pad X price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model which offers Wi-Fi connectivity, while a 5G capable model is priced at Rs. 25,999. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB variant with 5G connectivity costs Rs. 27,999. The tablet will be available for purchase in Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey colour options via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail channels. Realme is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 on all three storage variants on SBI and HDFC Bank card transactions during the first sale, which will be held on August 1. 

The Realme Pencil is priced at Rs. 5,499, while the Realme Smart Keyboard will cost Rs. 4,999. the company is yet to announce when both accessories will go on sale in India.  

Meanwhile, the Realme Flat Monitor is priced at Rs. 12,999 and will be available for purchase in a single Black colour option via Flipkart, Realme.com, according to the company. It will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 during the first sale on July 29, according to the Realme. 

Realme Pad X Specifications

The Realme Pad X runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 for Pad. It sports a 11-inch display with a WUXGA+ (1,200x2,000 pixels) resolution. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. According to the company, the tablet can also use up to 5GB of inbuilt storage as virtual RAM, for improved performance.

For photos and videos, the Realme Pad X is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. The tablet comes with an 8-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera with a 105-degree field of view for selfies and video calls.

The tablet features up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable (up to 512GB) via a MicroSD card. It is equipped with four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Realme Pad X packs an 8,340mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Realme Pad X also comes with support for the low-latency Realme Pencil, which can be used to draw and take notes and supports magnetic wireless charging, with 10.6 hours of battery backup. The tablet also supports the Realme Smart Keyboard, which has 1.3mm key travel distance and supports various keyboard shortcuts and combinations for multitasking. These accessories will be available for purchase separately, according to the company.

Realme Flat Monitor Specifications

The newly launched Realme Flat Monitor sports a 23.8-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) LED panel with a bezel-less display and 75Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 250 nits, and a response time of 8ms. Connectivity options on the monitor include an HDMI 1.4 port, a VGA port, and a USB Type-C port. The monitor has a thickness of 6.9mm, according to the company.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Pad X, Realme Pad X Price in India, Realme Pad X Specifications, Realme Flat Monitor, Realme Flat Monitor Price in India, Realme Flat Monitor Specifications, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
The Last of Us PC Release Date ‘Very Soon’ After PS5 Part 1 Launch

Related Stories

Realme Pad X With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Realme Flat Monitor Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
  9. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  10. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists in US Hack Fruit Flies' Brains to Make Them Remote-Controlled
  2. FIFA 23, Juventus Strike New Deal to End Italian Club's 3-Year Absence
  3. Thailand’s SEC Probing Potential Losses for Users of Crypto Platform Zipmex Users After Suspended Withdrawals
  4. Itel A23S With 3,020mAh Battery, Smart Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
  6. Black Panther Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Wakanda Title
  7. Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details
  8. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  9. Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market
  10. Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.