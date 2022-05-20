Technology News
loading
Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Specifications Surface Online via Retailer Site

Realme shared a teaser to announce the launch of the new Realme Pad tablet in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 May 2022 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme posted the teaser with the tagline “king of tablets"

Highlights
  • Realme Pad X 5G is listed to be unveiled on May 26
  • New tablet is officially teased on Weibo
  • The listing for Realme Pad X 5G suggests two RAM and storage variants

Realme is gearing up to launch its next-generation Realme Pad tablet sometime soon. The Chinese electronics brand has now shared a teaser on Weibo to offer hints about the launch of the new Realme Pad in the country without confirming the name. While previous leaks had tipped the launch of a 5G-enabled Realme Pad, a fresh listing on an e-commerce site indicates it may be the Realme Pad X 5G. The listing shows May 26 launch date and three different colour options for the tablet. The retail listing also suggests two RAM and storage configurations for the Realme Pad X 5G.

The company has officially teased the new Realme Pad tablet via a Weibo post. The teaser comes with the tagline “king of tablets" and the teaser image shows the rear portion of the device. Realme, however, didn't confirm the exact moniker, launch date, and key specifications of the upcoming tablet.

As mentioned, Realme Pad X 5G, thought to be the upcoming tablet offering from the company, is listed on a Chinese e-commerce website. As per the listing on JD.com, Realme Pad X 5G is currently up for reservations in Bright Chessboard Green, Star Grey, and Sea Salt Blue colour options. It is also listed to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The renders of the tablet show a single rear camera as well. The listing further suggests a May 26 launch date for the tablet. However, the pricing details of the new Realme device are unknown at this moment.

Earlier this month, tipster Digital Chat Station leaked key specifications of Realme Pad 5G. According to the leak, the anticipated Realme tablet will have a Snapdragon 870 SoC variant and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC variant. The former is said to feature a 2.5K (2,520x1,680 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could offer stylus support and is expected to be backed by an 8,360mAh battery. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC variant of the Realme Pad 5G could be dubbed as Master Explorer edition in China.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme, Realme Pad, Realme Pad 5G, Realme Pad 5G Specifications, Realme Tablet, Realme Pad Mini, Realme Pad X 5G, Realme Pad X 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon, Meta, Google owner Alphabet to Face Strong Opposition From Schroders Over Workers, Digital Rights

