Realme is gearing up to launch its next-generation Realme Pad tablet sometime soon. The Chinese electronics brand has now shared a teaser on Weibo to offer hints about the launch of the new Realme Pad in the country without confirming the name. While previous leaks had tipped the launch of a 5G-enabled Realme Pad, a fresh listing on an e-commerce site indicates it may be the Realme Pad X 5G. The listing shows May 26 launch date and three different colour options for the tablet. The retail listing also suggests two RAM and storage configurations for the Realme Pad X 5G.

The company has officially teased the new Realme Pad tablet via a Weibo post. The teaser comes with the tagline “king of tablets" and the teaser image shows the rear portion of the device. Realme, however, didn't confirm the exact moniker, launch date, and key specifications of the upcoming tablet.

As mentioned, Realme Pad X 5G, thought to be the upcoming tablet offering from the company, is listed on a Chinese e-commerce website. As per the listing on JD.com, Realme Pad X 5G is currently up for reservations in Bright Chessboard Green, Star Grey, and Sea Salt Blue colour options. It is also listed to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The renders of the tablet show a single rear camera as well. The listing further suggests a May 26 launch date for the tablet. However, the pricing details of the new Realme device are unknown at this moment.

Earlier this month, tipster Digital Chat Station leaked key specifications of Realme Pad 5G. According to the leak, the anticipated Realme tablet will have a Snapdragon 870 SoC variant and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC variant. The former is said to feature a 2.5K (2,520x1,680 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could offer stylus support and is expected to be backed by an 8,360mAh battery. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC variant of the Realme Pad 5G could be dubbed as Master Explorer edition in China.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.