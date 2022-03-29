Realme Pad Mini is expected to launch in the Philippines soon. It will be an affordable and compact tablet that is tipped to have an 8.7-inch display and feature a Unisoc T616 SoC. Realme has not officially launched the tablet yet, but it has been spotted on an e-commerce website that has listed its specifications. Furthermore, a reliable tipster has suggested that the Realme Pad Mini could also launch in India soon.

The Realme Pad Mini has been allegedly listed on Lazada online store, which shows the specifications, and design of the tablet.

Furthermore, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has suggested that this tablet could also arrive in India soon.

Realme Pad Mini specifications (expected)

As per the listing, Realme Pad Mini will sport an 8.7-inch LCD screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent. It is said to have a resolution of 1,340x800 pixels. The display is listed to feature a Sunlight Mode for improved visibility. This upcoming offering from Realme is said to sport a 7.6mm ultra-slim design. The tablet is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC paired with a Mali G57 GPU. It is listed to come with up to 4GB of RAM options and up to 64GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, the storage is said to be expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, there is said to be an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls. The Realme Pad Mini is listed to feature a dual speaker setup and a microphone. The tablet is said to boot Realme UI based on Android 11. Its connectivity options are said to include Bluetooth v5.0 and 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi. The tablet is listed to sport a 6,400mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.