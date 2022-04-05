Technology News
loading

Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Pad Mini price starts at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,700 ) for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 April 2022 11:02 IST
Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Pad Mini runs on Android 11

Highlights
  • The display of Realme Pad Mini supports Sunlight Mode
  • The tablet has a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • Realme Pad Mini is available in two colour options

Realme Pad Mini has been unveiled in the Philippines as the latest tablet offering from the Chinse smartphone brand. The new Realme Pad Mini come with a slim design and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC and features dual speakers. The tablet sports an 8.7-inch display and packs a 6,400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Realme Pad Mini features 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It comes with Wi-Fi + LTE support and has two memory options to choose from.

Realme Pad Mini price, availability

The new Realme Pad Mini is priced at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The top-end model with 4GB + 64GB storage comes with a price tag of PHP 11,990 (roughly Rs. 17,700). The tablet comes in Blue and Grey colour options and is currently available for pre-reservations only in the Philippines via Lazada. Details about its availability and pricing in other markets including India have not been announced.

To recall, Realme Pad was launched in India in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the top-of-the-line 4GB + 64GB storage model with Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant, solely available in a 3GB + 32GB storage configuration. The tablet also has a 3GB + 32GB option for the Wi-Fi + 4G variant that is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Realme Pad Mini specifications

The new Realme Pad Mini runs on Android 11 with the new Realme UI for Pad skin on top. As mentioned, the tablet features an 8.7-inch LCD (1,340x800 pixels) display that has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent. The display has a Sunlight Mode, which offers maximum brightness while using outdoors. Under the hood, Realme Pad Mini has an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and up to 4GB RAM and a maximum of 64GB onboard storage. The processor has a peak speed of 2.0GHz.

For optics, the new Realme Pad Mini features an 8-megapixel camera at the rear. For selfies and video chats, Realme has provided a 5-megapixel sensor at the front as well. The tablet offers up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Realme Pad Mini comes with dual stereo speakers and a single microphone for online schooling and video calls. Connectivity options in the device include GSM, Bluetooth v5, and WLAN. Realme Pad Mini packs a 6,400mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging. The tablet also supports reverse charging.

The tablet has an aluminium body that has a thickness of 7.59 millimetres. Realme Pad Mini measures 211.8x124.5x7.6mm and weighs 372 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Realme Pad Mini

Realme Pad Mini

Display 8.70-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 800x1340 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Pad Mini, Realme Pad Mini Price, Realme Pad Mini Specifications, Realme Pad, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
UK Recognises Stablecoins as Valid Payment Form; Chancellor Rishi Sunak Orders Official, Tradeable NFTs
The Witcher Season 3 Begins Filming, Plot Synopsis and Directors Revealed

Related Stories

Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  5. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors
  6. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  7. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  9. India Orders Blocking of 18 YouTube-Based News Channels: Here’s Why
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Go on Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
  2. EU Ministers Claim Digital Euro Could Introduce Additional Privacy Safeguards
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers
  4. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
  5. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report
  7. Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur
  8. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors After Becoming Biggest Stakeholder
  9. Amazon Secures Several Rocket Launches for Its Project Kuiper Satellite Broadband Network
  10. PUBG and BGMI Are the Same, Tencent Misled Indian Government, Should Be Banned: NGO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.