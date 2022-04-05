Realme Pad Mini has been unveiled in the Philippines as the latest tablet offering from the Chinse smartphone brand. The new Realme Pad Mini come with a slim design and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC and features dual speakers. The tablet sports an 8.7-inch display and packs a 6,400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Realme Pad Mini features 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It comes with Wi-Fi + LTE support and has two memory options to choose from.

Realme Pad Mini price, availability

The new Realme Pad Mini is priced at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The top-end model with 4GB + 64GB storage comes with a price tag of PHP 11,990 (roughly Rs. 17,700). The tablet comes in Blue and Grey colour options and is currently available for pre-reservations only in the Philippines via Lazada. Details about its availability and pricing in other markets including India have not been announced.

To recall, Realme Pad was launched in India in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the top-of-the-line 4GB + 64GB storage model with Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant, solely available in a 3GB + 32GB storage configuration. The tablet also has a 3GB + 32GB option for the Wi-Fi + 4G variant that is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Realme Pad Mini specifications

The new Realme Pad Mini runs on Android 11 with the new Realme UI for Pad skin on top. As mentioned, the tablet features an 8.7-inch LCD (1,340x800 pixels) display that has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent. The display has a Sunlight Mode, which offers maximum brightness while using outdoors. Under the hood, Realme Pad Mini has an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and up to 4GB RAM and a maximum of 64GB onboard storage. The processor has a peak speed of 2.0GHz.

For optics, the new Realme Pad Mini features an 8-megapixel camera at the rear. For selfies and video chats, Realme has provided a 5-megapixel sensor at the front as well. The tablet offers up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Realme Pad Mini comes with dual stereo speakers and a single microphone for online schooling and video calls. Connectivity options in the device include GSM, Bluetooth v5, and WLAN. Realme Pad Mini packs a 6,400mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging. The tablet also supports reverse charging.

The tablet has an aluminium body that has a thickness of 7.59 millimetres. Realme Pad Mini measures 211.8x124.5x7.6mm and weighs 372 grams.