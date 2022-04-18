Realme Pad Mini could soon launch in India, based on the fact that the names of two variants can be seen in a product support section of the company's official India site. The Shenzhen-based company had launched the Realme Pad in 2021, which is a budget offering for the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. The Realme Pad Mini is a trimmed-down version of the tablet that was released last year and should arrive at an even more affordable price. For now, there has been no word from the company regarding this tablet's official launch date in India.

The Realme Pad Mini listing was spotted by MySmartPrice. Two variants, Wi-Fi-only and LTE, can be seen as options in a drop-down menu on the spare parts price enquiry page of the Realme India website. In related news, this tablet can also be supposedly seen in Realme India's latest Ask Madhav video on YouTube.

Realme Pad Mini specifications

To recap, the Realme Pad Mini was launched earlier this month in the Philippines at a base price of PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,500). It has an 8.7-inch LCD (1,340x800 pixels) screen with an 84.59 screen-to-body ratio. The tablet packs a Unisoc T616 SoC with an integrated Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The Realme Pad Mini should have up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It has a 5-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calls. There is also an 8-megapixel camera in the rear. The Realme Pad Mini is equipped with stereo speakers and a microphone. It also has a 6,400mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. You can charge other devices thanks to its reverse charging feature. The new Realme Pad Mini runs Android 11 out of the box with the Realme UI for Pad skin on top. It sports an aluminium enclosure and is 7.59mm thick.

