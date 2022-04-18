Technology News
loading

Realme Pad Mini Name Spotted on Official Website Ahead of Launch in India

Realme Pad Mini was launched recently in the Philippines.

Updated: 18 April 2022 11:59 IST
Realme Pad Mini Name Spotted on Official Website Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme Pad Mini sports an 8.7-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1,340x800 pixels

Highlights
  • Realme Pad Mini could arrive in India with Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants
  • The Realme Pad Mini is powered by the Unisoc T616 SoC
  • It has a 6,400mAh battery and 18W fast charging support

Realme Pad Mini could soon launch in India, based on the fact that the names of two variants can be seen in a product support section of the company's official India site. The Shenzhen-based company had launched the Realme Pad in 2021, which is a budget offering for the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. The Realme Pad Mini is a trimmed-down version of the tablet that was released last year and should arrive at an even more affordable price. For now, there has been no word from the company regarding this tablet's official launch date in India.

The Realme Pad Mini listing was spotted by MySmartPrice. Two variants, Wi-Fi-only and LTE, can be seen as options in a drop-down menu on the spare parts price enquiry page of the Realme India website. In related news, this tablet can also be supposedly seen in Realme India's latest Ask Madhav video on YouTube.

realme pad mini spare parts listing realme_pad_mini_spare_parts_listing

Realme Pad Mini specifications

To recap, the Realme Pad Mini was launched earlier this month in the Philippines at a base price of PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,500). It has an 8.7-inch LCD (1,340x800 pixels) screen with an 84.59 screen-to-body ratio. The tablet packs a Unisoc T616 SoC with an integrated Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The Realme Pad Mini should have up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It has a 5-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calls. There is also an 8-megapixel camera in the rear. The Realme Pad Mini is equipped with stereo speakers and a microphone. It also has a 6,400mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. You can charge other devices thanks to its reverse charging feature. The new Realme Pad Mini runs Android 11 out of the box with the Realme UI for Pad skin on top. It sports an aluminium enclosure and is 7.59mm thick.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Realme Pad Mini

Realme Pad Mini

Display 8.70-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 800x1340 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Pad Mini, Realme Pad Mini Specifications, Realme Pad Mini Launch in India
Vivo X80 Series Launch in China Set for April 25, Teased to Come With Zeiss Optics
BTC, ETH Open New Week with Losses, Most Altcoins Cascade Down Crypto Price Ladder

Related Stories

Realme Pad Mini Name Spotted on Official Website Ahead of Launch in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad Mini Listed on Company Site, India Launch Imminent
  2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  3. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  4. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  5. Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone SE (2022), More at Vijay Sales
  6. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Netflix Unveils Take Ten Competition to Scout for Next-Gen Storytellers
  9. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27
#Latest Stories
  1. Maruti Suzuki to Launch Multiple Electric Vehicle Models in India Starting in 2025
  2. BTC, ETH Open New Week with Losses, Most Altcoins Cascade Down Crypto Price Ladder
  3. Realme Pad Mini Name Spotted on Official Website Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Vivo X80 Series Launch in China Set for April 25, Teased to Come With Zeiss Optics
  5. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Reused Successfully for US Intelligence Satellite Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Twitter's Edit Feature May Let Users Keep Track of Tweet History
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Design Teased in Official Image Ahead of April 28 Launch
  9. Twitter Spotted Working on Much-Awaited Edit Button, to Be Available for Twitter Blue Users
  10. WhatsApp Begins Testing Granular Privacy Controls on Latest iOS Beta Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.