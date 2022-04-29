Realme Pad Mini Tablet, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Realme Pad Mini and Realme Buds Q2s were launched in India on Friday — alongside the Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme Smart TV X FHD. While the Realme Pad Mini is the company's latest Android tablet, the Realme Buds Q2s are its new affordable truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds — an upgrade to the Realme Buds Q2 that debuted last year. The Realme Pad Mini comes with features including an 8.7-inch display and an 8-megapixel rear camera. The Realme Buds Q2s, on the other hand, offer Dolby Atmos support and a total of up to 30 hours battery life.

Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s price in India

Realme Pad Mini price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the base Wi-Fi only variant in a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration and Wi-Fi only model in 4GB + 64GB option at Rs. 12,999. The tablet also comes in an LTE variant with 3GB + 32GB option at Rs. 12,999 and the top-end 4GB + 64GB model with LTE connectivity at Rs. 14,999. The Realme Pad Mini comes in Blue and Grey colours and will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers from 12pm (noon) on May 2.

In terms of launch offers, the Realme Pad Mini will be available with an up to Rs. 2,000 discount between May 2–9.

The Realme Buds Q2s, on the other hand, carry a price tag of Rs. 1,999. The earbuds come in Night Black, Paper Green, and Paper White colours and will go on sale through Amazon, Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers from 12pm (noon) on May 2.

Earlier this month, the Realme Pad Mini was launched in the Philippines starting at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the 3GB + 32GB variant. It also came in the 4GB + 64GB option at PHP 11,990 (roughly Rs. 17,500).

Realme also last year brought the Realme Pad to India with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant that came in a 3GB + 32GB configuration. It also included a Wi-Fi + 4G variant in 3GB + 32GB model at Rs. 15,999 and the 4GB + 64GB option at Rs. 17,999.

The Realme Buds Q2s were initially launched in China in March at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,700).

Alongside the new earbuds, the Chinese company introduced the Realme Buds Air 3 in a Nitro Blue colour option — to match shade of the Realme GT Neo 3. The earbuds are priced at Rs. 4,999 and will be available for purchase in India through Realme.com from 12pm (noon) on May 4.

Realme Pad Mini specifications

The Realme Pad Mini runs Android 11 with the Realme UI for Pad on top and features an 8.7-inch (1,340x800 pixels) display that brings a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent. The LCD panel supports a Sunlight Mode that helps deliver maximum brightness when using the tablet outdoors. The Realme Pad Mini is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and up to 4GB RAM.

Realme has offered the 8-megapixel camera at the back of the tablet, while its front carries a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Realme Pad Mini tablet comes with up to 64GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Realme Pad Mini include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also comes with 4G connectivity (optional). Further, the Realme Pad Mini carries dual stereo speakers.

The Realme Pad Mini packs a 6,400mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The inbuilt battery is claimed to deliver up to 15.8 hours of video streaming on a single charge. Moreover, the device measures 211.8x124.5x7.6mm and weighs 372 grams.

Realme Buds Q2s specifications

The Realme Buds Q2s come with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers that are claimed to deliver high-quality mid-to-high frequency sound alongside deep bass. The earbuds also support Dolby Atmos to offer stereo surround sound. You, though, need a Dolby Atmos-enabled smartphone to experience the integration.

Realme Buds Q2s

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme has provided a dedicated Gaming Mode on the Buds Q2s that is touted to offer a latency rate of 88 milliseconds. The earbuds also include environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls.

Similar to other TWS earbuds, the Realme Buds Q2s come with touch controls to let you switch between different tracks, answer or end calls, or activate/ deactivate Gaming Mode by tapping on the earbuds.

The Realme Buds Q2s come with Bluetooth v5.2 support that offers a connectivity range of up to 10 metres. You will also get an IPX4 water resistance on the earbuds that help prevent splash, rain, and sweat.

Realme has bundled the new earbuds with a charging case that carries a transparent space capsule-like design. The case comes with a Micro-USB port for charging.

The Realme Buds Q2s are rated to deliver up to 30 hours of usage when used with the charging case. The bundled case measures 60.35x44.61x32.54mm. It is 39 grams in weight, along with the earbuds. Each earbud, on the other hand, weighs 4.1 grams.