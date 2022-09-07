Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1 Inch Display to Launch Mid September: Details

Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1-Inch Display to Launch Mid-September: Details

Oukitel RT2 has been listed on AliExpress with a price tag of about Rs. 57,900.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 18:06 IST
Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1-Inch Display to Launch Mid-September: Details

Photo Credit: Oukitel

Oukitel RT2 (pictured) will feature a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • Oukitel RT2 has been IP68 rated for dust and water resistance
  • The new Oukitel tablet will launch with two colour options
  • Outkitel is yet to reveal a specific launch date

Oukitel RT2 tablet with 20,000mAh battery will be launched by the company between September 19 and September 23, as per a dedicated landing page for the tablet. The rugged tablet is currently listed on the AliExpress website with two colour options. The landing page for the Oukitel RT2 also reveals some specifications of the tablet. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The RT2 tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8788 SoC. As per the AliExpress listing, the tablet will sport a 10.1-inch display with full-HD+ resolution.

Oukitel RT2 price, availability (expected)

Oukitel RT2 will be priced at around Rs. 57,900, as per the AliExpress website. According to the Oukitel RT2 landing page on the official company website, it will be launched between September 19 and September 23. It will be sold via the Oukitel AliExpress official online store in Black and Orange colour options.

Oukitel RT2 specifications (expected)

Oukitel RT2 will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, and sport a 10.1-inch LCD IPS display with full-HD+ resolution, as per the AliExpress listing. The rugged tablet will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8788 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is confirmed to pack a 20,000mAh battery with 33W wires charging support.

The company claims that the new, rugged Oukitel RT2 tablet's battery offers 900 hours of standby time, 15 hours of gaming time, and 15 hours video playback time. The rugged tablet is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It also features MIL-STD-810G certification. For optics, it will feature a single rear camera setup.

At the front, the Oukitel RT2 will get a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. For connectivity, it will feature 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, and USB OTG support. It will weigh about 0.93kg, according to the AliExpress website. Additionally, the tablet has been certified by the US FCC and CE, the listing suggests.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oukitel, Oukitel RT2, Oukitel RT2 price, Oukitel RT2 specifications
New Data Privacy Bill Will Be Ready Soon, Nirmala Sitharaman Reportedly Confirms

Related Stories

Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1-Inch Display to Launch Mid-September: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  3. Apple ‘Far Out’ Launch Event Today: What to Expect and How to Watch
  4. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  5. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
  6. Juhi Chawla-Led Thriller Series Hush Hush Release Date Announced
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1-Inch Display to Launch Mid-September: Details
  2. New Data Privacy Bill Will Be Ready Soon, Nirmala Sitharaman Reportedly Confirms
  3. Honor X40 Teased to Feature Curved OLED Display; Design Renders, Display Specifications Leaked
  4. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Surface Online, Tip Multiple Colour Options, Hole-Punch Displays
  5. Coinbase Proposes to Hike MakerDAO’s Revenue by Millions, Here’s How
  6. Hush Hush: Juhi Chawla-Led Thriller Series Release Date Set for September 22 on Amazon Prime Video
  7. Crypto Assets Are No Longer Niche, Regulators Need to Keep Pace: IMF Report
  8. Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection Announced, Launching October 14, India Pre-Orders Start September 15
  10. Trademark Applications Around Crypto, Web3, Metaverse, NFTs Rise in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.