Oukitel RT2 tablet with 20,000mAh battery will be launched by the company between September 19 and September 23, as per a dedicated landing page for the tablet. The rugged tablet is currently listed on the AliExpress website with two colour options. The landing page for the Oukitel RT2 also reveals some specifications of the tablet. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The RT2 tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8788 SoC. As per the AliExpress listing, the tablet will sport a 10.1-inch display with full-HD+ resolution.

Oukitel RT2 price, availability (expected)

Oukitel RT2 will be priced at around Rs. 57,900, as per the AliExpress website. According to the Oukitel RT2 landing page on the official company website, it will be launched between September 19 and September 23. It will be sold via the Oukitel AliExpress official online store in Black and Orange colour options.

Oukitel RT2 specifications (expected)

Oukitel RT2 will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, and sport a 10.1-inch LCD IPS display with full-HD+ resolution, as per the AliExpress listing. The rugged tablet will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8788 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is confirmed to pack a 20,000mAh battery with 33W wires charging support.

The company claims that the new, rugged Oukitel RT2 tablet's battery offers 900 hours of standby time, 15 hours of gaming time, and 15 hours video playback time. The rugged tablet is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It also features MIL-STD-810G certification. For optics, it will feature a single rear camera setup.

At the front, the Oukitel RT2 will get a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. For connectivity, it will feature 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, and USB OTG support. It will weigh about 0.93kg, according to the AliExpress website. Additionally, the tablet has been certified by the US FCC and CE, the listing suggests.

