Oppo Pad Specifications Leaked via Retailer Listing, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 870 SoC

Oppo Pad is expected to feature an 8,360mAh battery.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 February 2022 17:36 IST
Photo Credit: Jd.com

Oppo Pad is expected to be unveiled on February 24

  • Oppo Find X5 series smartphones will be launched globally on February 24
  • Oppo teased the arrival of a new tablet recently
  • The tablet is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display

Oppo is all set to unveil its flagship Find X5 series of smartphones globally on February 24. A new tablet called Oppo Pad is also expected to be introduced alongside at the launch event. The Chinese brand has even teased the arrival of its first tablet without confirming the name. Now ahead of the official debut, Oppo Pad has been listed on a retailer website. Additionally, a new leak suggests the key specifications of the Oppo Pad. It is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh-rate display. The tablet could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

As per the listing on JD.com, Oppo Pad is currently up for reservations in three different colour options. The listing also suggests February 24 launch date for the tablet. However, the pricing details of the new Oppo device are unknown at this moment.

Oppo Pad runs on an Android-based user interface, the listing suggests. It is shown with a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. As per the listing, the display will deliver a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels. The upcoming tablet could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with 128GB of onboard storage. It is likely to have support for Oppo's Pencil stylus. Also, Oppo Pad could carry an 8,360mAh battery.

Separately, known tipster Digital Chat Station posted some key specifications of the Oppo Pad on Weibo. The leak corroborates the retailer listing. According to the tipster, the tablet will feature a 2.5K LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and 8,360mAh battery.

Oppo has already announced the launch of the Oppo Find X5 series on February 24 at an event scheduled for 11am GMT (4:30pm IST). Apart from Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones, the company has teased the arrival of new wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and a tablet during the event. As the launch event is nearing, Oppo is expected to announce more details about the Oppo Pad soon.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
