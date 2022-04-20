Technology News
Oppo Pad Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped; Oppo Reno 8 Series Said to Debut Around the Same Time

Oppo Pad was launched in China in February priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,460).

By David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2022 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad was launched in China as the company's first tablet in February

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM
  • The tablet sports a 11-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz
  • Oppo Pad comes with support for the company’s Oppo Pencil stylus

Oppo Pad — the first tablet from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer — could make its way to India in the coming months, according to a tipster. The Oppo Reno 8 smartphone series could also debut in India during the same timeframe. The tablet was launched in China in February, and is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. It sports an 11-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet also comes with support for the company's proprietary Oppo Pencil stylus. The company is yet to officially announce plans to launch the Oppo Pad or the Oppo Reno 8 series in India.

Oppo Pad price in India (rumoured)

According to details shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Oppo Pad will be launched in India at the end of June or in July. The tablet will be priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000, according to the tipster. Oppo has not yet revealed any details related to pricing of the Oppo Pad in India.

The company launched the Oppo Pad in China in February, priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,460) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The tablet was also launched in 6GB + 256GB and 8GB + 256GB variants priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,200) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800), respectively.

Oppo Pad specifications (expected)

The Oppo Pad that was launched in China tuns on Android 11-based ColorOS 12, and sports an 11-inch (2,560×1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10 support. It offers a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, a pixel density of 275ppi, and support for P3 wide colour gamut. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera, located in the top right corner along with an LED flash. The tablet offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support.

The Oppo Pad comes with an 8,360mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The Oppo Pad is around 7mm thick and weighs around 510 grams. It also comes with support for the company's proprietary Oppo Pencil stylus with an adjustable tip, 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and wireless fast charging support — the stylus offers 13 hours of use on a single charge, according to the company.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications, India launch date (rumoured)

As seen in Sharma's above tweet, the tipster also claims the Oppo Reno 8 series will launch in India at around the same time as the Oppo Pad, in June or July. According to previous reports, the Oppo Reno 8 is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The handset could be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with a MariSilicon X chip, or a high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood.

The Oppo Reno 8 handset is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, along with 8-megapixel secondary and 2-megapixel tertiary sensors, respectively. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, according to the report.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 10.95-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1600x2560 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8,360mAh
Further reading: Oppo Pad, Oppo Pad Price in India, Oppo Pad Specifications, Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Reno 8 Specifications, Oppo
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Russia Could Take to Bitcoin Mining to Evade Sanctions, Warns IMF in New Global Financial Stability Report

