Oppo Pad — the first tablet from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer — could make its way to India in the coming months, according to a tipster. The Oppo Reno 8 smartphone series could also debut in India during the same timeframe. The tablet was launched in China in February, and is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. It sports an 11-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet also comes with support for the company's proprietary Oppo Pencil stylus. The company is yet to officially announce plans to launch the Oppo Pad or the Oppo Reno 8 series in India.

Oppo Pad price in India (rumoured)

According to details shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Oppo Pad will be launched in India at the end of June or in July. The tablet will be priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000, according to the tipster. Oppo has not yet revealed any details related to pricing of the Oppo Pad in India.

[Exclusive] In all likelihood, OPPO Pad will launch in India by June ending/July.

The tablet will be priced around Rs 25K-Rs 30K in the country.

The OPPO Reno8 series launch will also be during the same timeframe in India.

Feel free to retweet.#OPPO #OPPOPad — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 19, 2022

The company launched the Oppo Pad in China in February, priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,460) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The tablet was also launched in 6GB + 256GB and 8GB + 256GB variants priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,200) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800), respectively.

Oppo Pad specifications (expected)

The Oppo Pad that was launched in China tuns on Android 11-based ColorOS 12, and sports an 11-inch (2,560×1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10 support. It offers a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, a pixel density of 275ppi, and support for P3 wide colour gamut. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera, located in the top right corner along with an LED flash. The tablet offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support.

The Oppo Pad comes with an 8,360mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The Oppo Pad is around 7mm thick and weighs around 510 grams. It also comes with support for the company's proprietary Oppo Pencil stylus with an adjustable tip, 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and wireless fast charging support — the stylus offers 13 hours of use on a single charge, according to the company.

As seen in Sharma's above tweet, the tipster also claims the Oppo Reno 8 series will launch in India at around the same time as the Oppo Pad, in June or July. According to previous reports, the Oppo Reno 8 is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The handset could be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with a MariSilicon X chip, or a high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood.

The Oppo Reno 8 handset is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, along with 8-megapixel secondary and 2-megapixel tertiary sensors, respectively. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, according to the report.