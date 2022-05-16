Oppo Pad Air is expected to launch as the new addition to Oppo's newly started tablet lineup. The Chinese company has listed the Oppo Pad Air tablet on its China website for bookings. A tipster has also posted about the rumoured specifications and features of the upcoming tablet. The tablet is expected to get a 10.36-inch LCD touchscreen display, 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution, and 60Hz refresh rate. It is also rumoured to get the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 coupled with Adreno 610 graphics card. Oppo's first tablet, the Oppo Pad, was launched earlier this year in February in China.

Oppo Pad Air price (expected)

Oppo Pad Air price is said to be around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500), according to the tipster on Weibo.

Oppo Pad Air specifications (expected)

The Oppo Pad Air is tipped to sport a 10.36-inch LCD panel, with a 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet is also rumoured to come with a 7,100mAh battery and 18W charging support. Further, Oppo is likely to offer a four-speaker configuration with Dolby Atmos.

The Oppo Pad Air has also been listed on Oppo's China website for bookings, which confirms the Chinese company's intention to launch the tablet soon. The webpage does not give any details on the colours to be offered or the estimated date of launch. It also shows image of the upcoming tablet with foldable keyboard covers and also with a stylus. Although the company is yet to make an announcement, it can be assumed that there could also be a combo option for the tablet which offers the keyboard cover and the stylus together with the tablet or sold separately. The combo option currently just reads ‘Official standard'.

Oppo entered the tablet-computer space with the launch of Oppo Pad in China back in February. The Oppo Pad was launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC and the Oppo Pencil Stylus. The prices for the tablet started at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,300). According to a report, Oppo is expected to launch Oppo Pad in India by the end of June or July this year.

Although Oppo Pad Air has made its way to company's China website, the company is yet to officially announce and confirm the availability, pricing, and specifications of the upcoming tablet.

