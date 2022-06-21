Technology News
Oppo Pad Air India Launch Expected Soon as Tablet Gets BIS Certification: Report

Oppo Pad Air reportedly has OPD2102A model number.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 June 2022 11:13 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad Air features a 10.36-inch display

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad Air was launched in China last month
  • It is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • Oppo Pad Air features an 8-megapixel sensor

Oppo Pad Air launch in India may happen soon as the tablet has allegedly been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The tablet was previously tipped to launch in India by July along with the Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones. The tablet was launched in China last month as the company's first offering after the original Oppo Pad. The Oppo tablet sports a 10.36-inch display and gets a slim profile of 6.94mm. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, Oppo Pad Air has been spotted on BIS certifications website with model number OPD2102A. It was launched in China last month alongside the Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones. While the timeline and further details are not available yet, it could be possible that both the Oppo tablet and smartphone series may launch in India together. In fact, a recent report claimed that the devices India launch could take place by July.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

The Oppo Pad Air runs Android 12-based ColorOS for Pad and sports a 10.36-inch display with a 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photography, the tablet comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.0 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Oppo Pad Air gets up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB). There is also support for USB on-the-go (OTG). It packs a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support. There are quad speakers that are supported by Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.36-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
Further reading: Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Pad Air Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Comment
 
 

