Oppo Pad Air to Launch in India Alongside Oppo Enco X2, Reno 8 Series on July 18

Oppo Pad Air was launched in China in May this year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 July 2022 14:40 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo India

Oppo Pad Air sports a 10.36-inch display

  • Oppo Pad Air has Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • It packs a 7,100mAh battery
  • Oppo Pad Air comes with quad speakers

Oppo Pad Air India launch has been set for July 18, the Chinese company has announced. Oppo's first tablet in India will debut alongside the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones and the Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones. The series is expected to offer Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro smartphones in India. Both the tablet and the smartphones were launched by the company in May this year. The Oppo tablet comes with a 10.36-inch display and carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

As per a press note, a Flipkart landing page, and a tweet by Oppo, the Oppo Pad Air will be launched in India on July 18 alongside the Oppo Reno 8, the Reno 8 Pro, and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones.

The company has already announced that it will launch the Oppo Reno 8 series and the TWS earphones on July 18. Just like the smartphones and earphones, the Oppo Pad Air was also launched in China earlier this year.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

The Oppo Pad Air runs Android 12 with ColorOS for Pad on top and features a 10.36-inch display with a 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photography, the Oppo Pad Air comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It carries up to 128GB storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Oppo Pad Air packs a 7,100mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging support. The tablet also offers quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for a surround sound experience.

Oppo Pad Air

Display 10.36-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
Further reading: Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Pad Air Specifications, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Enco X2, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Ongoing Crypto Market Meltdown Provides Cautionary Tale for US Public Pension Funds

Comment
 
 

