Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India, Enco X2 TWS EarBuds Also Debut

Oppo Pad Air price is set at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 July 2022 19:01 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad Air is Oppo's first tablet offering in India

Highlights
  • The RAM in Oppo Pad Air can be expanded up to 7GB
  • Oppo Enco X2 feature 11mm drivers
  • The tablet packs a 7,100mAh battery

Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds were launched in India on Monday. The new tablet and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were unveiled alongside Oppo Reno 8 Series smartphones. The Oppo Pad Air powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC is the company's first tablet offering in India. It has 4GB of inbuilt RAM and the RAM can be extended to up to 7GB by using internal storage. The tablet was initially unveiled in China in May this year. The new Oppo Enco X2 earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and pack 11mm dual dynamic drivers with the ultralight diaphragm.

Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 price in India availability, availability

Price of Oppo Pad Air starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The tablet also comes in a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 19,999. It comes in a single Grey colour option.

The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds, on the other hand, are available for Rs. 10,999. They are offered in Black and White colour options.

The tablet will go on sale in the country from July 23, while the Oppo Enco X2 will be available to purchase from July 25 onwards. Both will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

The new Oppo Pad Air runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 for Pad on top and features a 10.36-inch display with a 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The display offers a pixel density of 225ppi and a brightness of up to 360 nits. The display is said to be TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light as well. As mentioned, the new tablet is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, the Oppo Pad Air features a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.0 lens. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. Further, the tablet offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It also supports on-the-go (OTG) data transfer.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Pad Air include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and magnetometer. Further, the tablet supports the face recognition feature as well.

The Oppo Pad Air carries a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 15 hours of video calling time on a single charge. There are quad speakers that are supported by Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience. Besides, the tablet measures 245.08x154.84x6.94mm and weighs 440 grams.

oppo enco x2 earbuds press release Oppo Enco X2

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco X2 specifications

The new Oppo Enco X2 earbuds feature sound tuning by Danish speaker manufacturer Dynaudio and include active noise cancellation (ANC) functionality that reduces external noise by up to 45dB. They have 11mm dynamic drivers with ultralight diaphragm. The earbuds are said to deliver a frequency response range of 20–40,000Hz.

The TWS earbuds have an in-ear design and feature three microphones for calls. The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds are certified for wireless Hi Res Audio. The earbuds have Dolby binaural recording feature that is claimed to help vloggers and content creators record clear audio.

The earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with support for LHDC 4.0, AAC, and SBC audio codecs with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. Further, Oppo has provided an IPX5 splash-resistant build for the Oppo Enco X2 earbuds.

Oppo says the Oppo Enco X2 earbuds alone can provide up to 5 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 20 hours of music playback time with ANC enabled. 

There is a 57mAh battery inside each earbud and a 566mAh battery inside the charging case. The case can be charged via the bundled USB Type-C cable.The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds measure 66x49.3x22.7mm with the case. Each earbud weighs 4.7 grams and the earbuds combined with their charging case weigh 56.4 grams.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
