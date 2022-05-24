Technology News
loading

Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched, Enco R TWS Earbuds Also Debut

Oppo Pad Air price starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,100), while Enco R earbuds are priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 May 2022 11:17 IST
Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched, Enco R TWS Earbuds Also Debut

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad Air comes in a thin design

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad Air and Enco R both will go on sale in China from June 1
  • Oppo Pad Air comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options
  • Oppo Enco R earbuds are rated to deliver 20 hours of total battery life

Oppo Pad Air has debuted as the company's latest tablet — second in the series after the original Oppo Pad. The new Oppo tablet comes with a 10.36-inch display and carries a slim design that is 6.94mm thin. In addition to the Oppo Pad Air, the Chinese company has unveiled the Oppo Enco R as its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that come with 13.4mm drivers. The earbuds are rated to deliver up to 20 hours of total battery life — when paired with a bundled charging case. Both Oppo Pad Air and Enco R have arrived alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series.

Oppo Pad Air, Enco R price

Oppo Pad Air price starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The tablet also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and a 6GB + 128GB version at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,800). Further, customers can bundle the tablet with a stylus pen and keyboard by paying an additional CNY 648 (roughly Rs. 7,500).

The Oppo Enco R carry a price tag of CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500).

Both Oppo Pad Air and Enco R are currently on pre-sale in China, with their availability starting from June 1.

Details about the availability of the Oppo Pad Air and Enco R in markets other than China are yet to be announced.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

The Oppo Pad Air runs Android 12 with ColorOS for Pad on top and features a 10.36-inch display with a 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The display also has a pixel density of 225ppi and a brightness of up to 360 nits. The Pad Air is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Pad Air comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.0 lens. The tablet also features a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Oppo Pad Air carries up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB). There is also support for USB on-the-go (OTG) to let you connect your devices for transferring data.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Pad Air include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a magnetometer.

The Oppo Pad Air packs a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support. There are quad speakers that are supported by Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience. Besides, the tablet measures 245.08x154.84x6.94mm and weighs 440 grams.

Oppo Enco R specifications

The Oppo Enco R come with 13.4mm drivers and have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The earbuds also include support for touch controls. There is also a feature to let users capture photos or record videos from their paired phone by pulling out one of the earbuds and double-tapping its back.

oppo enco r image Oppo Enco R

Oppo Enco R come with touch controls
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Oppo has provided an IPX4 splash-resistant build on the Enco R. Although the earbuds do not include active noise cancellation (ANC), there is an artificial intelligence (AI) backed call noise reduction.

Each Enco R earbud is equipped with a 27mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to four hours of usage on a single charge. However, the earbuds are bundled with the charging case that has a separate 300mAh battery to offer a total usage of 20 hours. The charging case comes with a USB Type-C port.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Pad Air

Oppo Pad Air

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.36-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
Oppo Enco R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Pad Air price, Oppo Pad Air specifications, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco R price, Oppo Enco R specifications, Oppo Enco R, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
BTC, ETH See Minor Losses as Crypto Price Charts Indicate at Dips for Major Altcoins
WhatsApp Is Working to Show Detailed Reaction Info for Albums: Report
Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched, Enco R TWS Earbuds Also Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds Launched: Details
  2. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped; Render, Specifications Leak
  3. iPad Air (2022) Review: The Power of the Apple M1
  4. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  5. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  6. Vivo Y72t With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Details
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Display Detailed Reaction Info for Albums: Report
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera, 80W Super Flash Charge Launched
  2. WhatsApp Is Working to Show Detailed Reaction Info for Albums: Report
  3. Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched, Enco R TWS Earbuds Also Debut
  4. NASA Accuses China of Stealing Vital American Technology, Chinese Experts Condemn Accusation: Report
  5. BTC, ETH See Minor Losses as Crypto Price Charts Indicate at Dips for Major Altcoins
  6. Snap to Slow Down Hiring for the Year Following Plunge in Economy, Slashes Quarterly Forecast
  7. Call of Duty Workers at Activision Blizzard Vote to Form Union, Second for Video Gaming Industry
  8. Japan, US Says Will Put First Japanese Astronaut on Moon As Allies Deepen
  9. TikTok Says Will Start Letting Popular Accounts Charge Subscriptions for Livestreams
  10. Airbnb Said to Shut Domestic Business in China From July 30 as COVID-19 Lockdown Continues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.