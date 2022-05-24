Oppo Pad Air has debuted as the company's latest tablet — second in the series after the original Oppo Pad. The new Oppo tablet comes with a 10.36-inch display and carries a slim design that is 6.94mm thin. In addition to the Oppo Pad Air, the Chinese company has unveiled the Oppo Enco R as its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that come with 13.4mm drivers. The earbuds are rated to deliver up to 20 hours of total battery life — when paired with a bundled charging case. Both Oppo Pad Air and Enco R have arrived alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series.

Oppo Pad Air, Enco R price

Oppo Pad Air price starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The tablet also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and a 6GB + 128GB version at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,800). Further, customers can bundle the tablet with a stylus pen and keyboard by paying an additional CNY 648 (roughly Rs. 7,500).

The Oppo Enco R carry a price tag of CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500).

Both Oppo Pad Air and Enco R are currently on pre-sale in China, with their availability starting from June 1.

Details about the availability of the Oppo Pad Air and Enco R in markets other than China are yet to be announced.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

The Oppo Pad Air runs Android 12 with ColorOS for Pad on top and features a 10.36-inch display with a 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The display also has a pixel density of 225ppi and a brightness of up to 360 nits. The Pad Air is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Pad Air comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.0 lens. The tablet also features a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Oppo Pad Air carries up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB). There is also support for USB on-the-go (OTG) to let you connect your devices for transferring data.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Pad Air include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a magnetometer.

The Oppo Pad Air packs a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support. There are quad speakers that are supported by Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience. Besides, the tablet measures 245.08x154.84x6.94mm and weighs 440 grams.

Oppo Enco R specifications

The Oppo Enco R come with 13.4mm drivers and have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The earbuds also include support for touch controls. There is also a feature to let users capture photos or record videos from their paired phone by pulling out one of the earbuds and double-tapping its back.

Oppo Enco R come with touch controls

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has provided an IPX4 splash-resistant build on the Enco R. Although the earbuds do not include active noise cancellation (ANC), there is an artificial intelligence (AI) backed call noise reduction.

Each Enco R earbud is equipped with a 27mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to four hours of usage on a single charge. However, the earbuds are bundled with the charging case that has a separate 300mAh battery to offer a total usage of 20 hours. The charging case comes with a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.