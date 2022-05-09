OnePlus Pad, the first tablet offering from the Chinese tech brand, is said to be in the works. In a new update, a OnePlus device codenamed 'Reeves' has reportedly entered testing in India. This device is believed to be the OnePlus Pad. This indicates that the new OnePlus tablet will be launching soon. The upcoming tablet is expected to run on Android 12L. It could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Pad has allegedly been trademarked in India.

A report by Mysmartprice, citing known tipster Yogesh Brar, has claimed that a OnePlus product codenamed OnePlus Reeves has gone into the testing phase in India. The device is believed to be the OnePlus Pad. Earlier reports have suggested that the OnePlus Pad will launch in the first half of 2022.

As per the report, the OnePlus Pad is tipped to come with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,500).

Recently, a report indicated that the OnePlus Pad trademark has been registered in India. The tablet is said to be under the internal testing phase in India. The trademark for the tablet was filed in July last year. The tablet has reportedly entered mass production in several European and Eurasian regions as well.

OnePlus Pad specifications (rumoured)

OnePlus Pad is tipped to run Android 12L out-of-the-box. It is expected to feature a 12.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM.

For optics, the tablet is said to carry a dual rear camera unit. The camera setup is said to include a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it could pack an 8-megapixel shooter at the front. The tablet could offer 128GB of onboard storage as well.

The anticipated OnePlus Pad is said to carry a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

