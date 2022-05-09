Technology News
OnePlus Pad Codenamed 'Reeves' Reportedly Enters Testing, Hints at Imminent Launch

OnePlus is expected to launch its first tablet in the first half of this year.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 May 2022 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Pad has allegedly been trademarked in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad is expected to launch soon
  • The tablet could run on Android 12L
  • The launch of OnePlus Pad will mark company's entry into tablet segment

OnePlus Pad, the first tablet offering from the Chinese tech brand, is said to be in the works. In a new update, a OnePlus device codenamed 'Reeves' has reportedly entered testing in India. This device is believed to be the OnePlus Pad. This indicates that the new OnePlus tablet will be launching soon. The upcoming tablet is expected to run on Android 12L. It could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Pad has allegedly been trademarked in India.

A report by Mysmartprice, citing known tipster Yogesh Brar, has claimed that a OnePlus product codenamed OnePlus Reeves has gone into the testing phase in India. The device is believed to be the OnePlus Pad. Earlier reports have suggested that the OnePlus Pad will launch in the first half of 2022.

As per the report, the OnePlus Pad is tipped to come with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,500).

Recently, a report indicated that the OnePlus Pad trademark has been registered in India. The tablet is said to be under the internal testing phase in India. The trademark for the tablet was filed in July last year. The tablet has reportedly entered mass production in several European and Eurasian regions as well.

OnePlus Pad specifications (rumoured)

OnePlus Pad is tipped to run Android 12L out-of-the-box. It is expected to feature a 12.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM.

For optics, the tablet is said to carry a dual rear camera unit. The camera setup is said to include a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it could pack an 8-megapixel shooter at the front. The tablet could offer 128GB of onboard storage as well.

The anticipated OnePlus Pad is said to carry a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Price, OnePlus Pad Specifications, OnePlus Tablet
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
  OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount in India: Details
  iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Spotted on BIS Ahead of India Launch
  Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  Bumble App Gets New Profile Design and Matchmaking Algorithm
  Fitbit Rolls Out ECG App, Daily Readiness Score, and More
  Google Photos Could Get 'Filter' Option for Easy Gallery Searches
