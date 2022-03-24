OnePlus Pad has once again surfaced online. A notable tipster has suggested that the upcoming tablet from OnePlus has now entered production in various regions across the globe. OnePlus Pad has also been tipped to be a mid-range offering from the Chinese tech giant. According to previous reports, OnePlus Pad is said to launch in the first half of 2022. It is also said to boot Android 12L out-of-the-box. OnePlus has also been tipped to launch a Nord-branded smartwatch soon.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted that OnePlus Pad has entered serial production in several Eurasian and European regions. As per Sharma, the launch of the upcoming OnePlus tablet now seems imminent. This corroborates a report that suggested that OnePlus Pad will launch in the first half of 2022.

Responding to another user on Twitter, Sharma mentioned that OnePlus Pad will be a mid-range tablet instead of a flagship device.

Earlier this year, OnePlus Pad was tipped to run Android 12L out-of-the-box. Android 12L has been designed to benefit devices with large screens. This is the first time Google is focussing on optimising its Android apps for larger displays since the launch of the tablet-focussed Android Honeycomb in 2012.

OnePlus has also been tipped to launch a budget-oriented smartwatch in India. The upcoming wearable is said to be released as a OnePlus Nord-branded smartwatch. The report suggests that the smartwatch could be priced under Rs. 10,000 and may most likely be placed between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,000. The smartwatch is tipped to compete with the likes of Amazfit, Realme, Xiaomi, and others.

The Nord-branded OnePlus smartwatch is said to sport a colour touchscreen. Furthermore, this budget wearable will reportedly be packed with features like a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, step count, smartphone notifications, music control, and more.