OnePlus Pad Allegedly Trademarked in India, Tipping Its Imminent Launch in the Country

OnePlus Pad trademark was filed in July last year.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 5 May 2022 15:51 IST
Earlier this year, OnePlus Pad was tipped to run Android 12L out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • The pad from OnePlus might see its India launch soon
  • OnePlus Pad is said to not arrive alongside the OnePlus 10
  • OnePlus Pad has been tipped to be a mid-range offering

OnePlus Pad has allegedly been trademarked in India, as per a notable tipster, indicating its imminent launch in the country. The tablet is said to be under the internal testing phase in India. The trademark for the tablet was filed in July last year. Apart from this, the listing does not provide any additional information. The upcoming tablet from was hinted to have entered production in various regions across the globe in March. OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus Pad in the first half of 2022. It was also reported earlier this year that OnePlus Pad tablet will get Android 12L OS that was specifically launched for tablets and foldable smartphones.

Tipster Mukul Sharma noted via Twitter that the OnePlus Pad trademark, which was ‘Marked for Exam', has been registered in India. He also suggested that the internal testing of the OnePlus Pad has already begun. The pad from OnePlus might see its India launch soon.

The same tipster had suggested this March that the upcoming tablet from OnePlus has entered production in various regions across the globe. OnePlus Pad has been tipped to be a mid-range offering from the Chinese tech giant.

Previous reports had also suggested that the launch of the OnePlus Pad is set to take place during the first half of 2022. However, the report mentioned that the OnePlus Pad is said to not arrive alongside the OnePlus 10 smartphone range, which is also expected to be unveiled in early 2022.

Earlier this year, OnePlus Pad was tipped to run Android 12L out-of-the-box. Android 12L has been designed to benefit devices with large screens. Android 12L Beta was launched last December and has been optimised for tablets and foldable smartphones.

This is the first time Google is focussing on optimising its Android apps for larger displays since the launch of the tablet-focussed Android Honeycomb in 2012.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad specifications, OnePlus Pad trademark
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
