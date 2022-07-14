Technology News
loading

Nokia T20 With Unisoc T610 SoC, 8,200mAh Battery Launched in China: All Details

Nokia T20 was launched in India in November 2021.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 14 July 2022 15:34 IST
Nokia T20 With Unisoc T610 SoC, 8,200mAh Battery Launched in China: All Details

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Connectivity options on the Nokia T20 include dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C

Highlights
  • Nokia T20 is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,400)
  • The Nokia T20 is backed by an 8,200mAh battery
  • The tablet will be sold in a single Blue colour option

Nokia T20 has reportedly been launched in China. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, runs on Android 11, and features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with a 5-megapixel front camera. The Nokia T20 is backed by an 8,200mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support. The Nokia T20 was launched in India in November 2021, while a version of the tablet aimed at students was reportedly launched in China last year as the Nokia T20 Education Edition.

Nokia T20 price in China

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Nokia T20 is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,400) and is available in a 4GB + 64GB storage model. The tablet will be sold in a single Blue colour option.

As mentioned earlier, the tablet was launched in India in November 2021 priced at Rs. 15,499 for a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option with Wi-Fi connectivity. The tablet was also launched in a 4GB + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,499, while the Nokia T20 4G model is available in a single 4GB + 64GB model priced at Rs. 18,499.

Nokia T20 specifications, features

The Nokia T20 a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It runs on Android 11. The Nokia T20 comes with up to 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

For optics, the tablet features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. There is an LED flash at the back for enhanced low-light results. The tablet packs 8,200mAh battery capacity and supports up to 15W USB-PD fast charging.

Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia T20 has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. According to the report, only the Wi-Fi version of the tablet will be available in China.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia T20

Nokia T20

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Promised software and security updates
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Slow face recognition
Read detailed Nokia T20 review
Display 10.40-inch
Processor Unisoc T610
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8200mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia T20, Nokia T20 price in China, Nokia T20 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Alzheimer's Research Uncovers Role of Tau Protein in Disease Development, Could Provide New Treatment Target
Foxconn Needs Government Approval for China Chip Firm Investment, Taiwan Says

Related Stories

Nokia T20 With Unisoc T610 SoC, 8,200mAh Battery Launched in China: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
  3. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  6. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  7. Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of First Electric Sedan
  8. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. TSMC Quarterly Profit Surges 76 Percent, Beats Market Estimates on Strong iPhone 13 Demand
  2. UK Treasury Invites Public Evidences Around Crypto-Related Risks, Opportunities
  3. Moto X30 Pro 200-Megapixel Camera Sample Teased by Executive
  4. Vivo Y02s Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  5. TikTok Maker Launches Kesong App in China in Bid to Compete With Market Leader
  6. Foxconn Needs Government Approval for China Chip Firm Investment, Taiwan Says
  7. Nokia T20 With Unisoc T610 SoC, 8,200mAh Battery Launched in China: All Details
  8. Alzheimer's Research Uncovers Role of Tau Protein in Disease Development, Could Provide New Treatment Target
  9. Black Mirror Season 6 Casts Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, More: Report
  10. Google Faces Probe From Italian Competition Watchdog Over Data Portability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.