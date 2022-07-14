Nokia T20 has reportedly been launched in China. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, runs on Android 11, and features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with a 5-megapixel front camera. The Nokia T20 is backed by an 8,200mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support. The Nokia T20 was launched in India in November 2021, while a version of the tablet aimed at students was reportedly launched in China last year as the Nokia T20 Education Edition.

Nokia T20 price in China

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Nokia T20 is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,400) and is available in a 4GB + 64GB storage model. The tablet will be sold in a single Blue colour option.

As mentioned earlier, the tablet was launched in India in November 2021 priced at Rs. 15,499 for a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option with Wi-Fi connectivity. The tablet was also launched in a 4GB + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,499, while the Nokia T20 4G model is available in a single 4GB + 64GB model priced at Rs. 18,499.

Nokia T20 specifications, features

The Nokia T20 a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It runs on Android 11. The Nokia T20 comes with up to 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

For optics, the tablet features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. There is an LED flash at the back for enhanced low-light results. The tablet packs 8,200mAh battery capacity and supports up to 15W USB-PD fast charging.

Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia T20 has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. According to the report, only the Wi-Fi version of the tablet will be available in China.