Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: All Details

Nokia T10 is an Android Enterprise Recommended device.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 12 July 2022 12:30 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia T10 features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing sensor

  • Nokia T10 suports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0
  • It features a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port
  • The Nokia T10 offers up to 4GB RAM, up to 64GB storage

Nokia T10 has been announced by HMD Global on Tuesday. This is a compact tablet that is claimed to have a durable long-lasting design. It sports an 8-inch HD display that comes in a Wi-Fi model and a Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant. It runs on Android 12 and is an Android Enterprise Recommended device. The company has also promised to deliver 3 years of monthly security updates for this tablet. The Nokia T10 tablet packs a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 10W (5V/ 2A) charging.

HMD Global has announced the arrival of a new Nokia tablet — Nokia T10. The tablet was announced alongside a bunch of new features phones.

Nokia T10 specifications

This upcoming tablet runs on Android 12 and has an 8-inch HD display. It is an Android Enterprise Recommended device and the company has promised to provide monthly security updates for 3 years. The Nokia T10 is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC. It has two variants — Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE. For optics, this tablet has an 8-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and flash. There is also a 2-megapixel front-facing shooter, This tablet supports Face Unlock technology as well.

The Nokia T10 has an IPX2-rated water-resistant build. It features a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. It is offered in two storage configurations — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Furthermore, there is a microSD slot that supports up to 512GB of storage. This tablet supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth v5.0. The tablet also packs an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and built-in FM radio receiver along with support for GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo navigation technologies.

Display 8.00-inch
Front Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
