Technology News
loading

Moto Tab G62, Moto Tab G62 LTE Images and Specifications Leaked

Moto Tab G62 and Moto Tab G62 LTE have 4GB of RAM, as per the Google Play Console listing.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 June 2022 14:38 IST
Moto Tab G62, Moto Tab G62 LTE Images and Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Abhishek Yadav

Moto Tab G62 and Moto Tab G62 LTE have similar design

Highlights
  • Moto Tab G62 tablets sit below the Moto Tab G70 LTE
  • Moto Tab G62 has model number XT2261-1
  • The LTE model has model number XT2261-2

Moto Tab G62 and Moto Tab G62 LTE specifications and images have been leaked online. The Moto Tab G62 is likely to be the Wi-Fi-only model and the other one will have 4G connectivity option. The tablets have reportedly surfaced on Google Play Console and their details were shared by a tipster. On the basis of the specifications listed, it is speculated that the new tablets will sit under the Moto Tab G70 LTE that made its debut in India in January this year.

Moto Tab G62, Moto Tab G62 LTE specifications

As per the details shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Moto Tab G62 and the Moto Tab G62 LTE tablets have model numbers XT2261-1 and XT2261-2, respectively. Both these tablets from Motorola will be powered by dated Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs. The listing shows that the Wi-Fi version will be powered by the Snapdragon 678 SoC, which is a chip from 2020, and the 4G model will have a Snapdragon 665 (from 2019) under the hood.

The Moto Tab G62 and the Moto Tab G62 LTE will have at least one variant with 4GB of RAM, as per the listing. The information shared also suggests that both the tablets have displays with 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution and 240hdpi pixel density. The tables run Android 12 and sport a similar design.

As mentioned, the Moto Tab G62 tablets will sit behind the Moto Tab G70 LTE that was launched in India in January this year. It is to be noted that the Moto Tab G70 LTE features an 11-inch IPS 2K LCD display with 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution. It could be a possibility that the leaked Moto Tab G62 tablets also have an identical display as the Tab G70. It also has 4GB of RAM.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Tab G62, Moto Tab G62 Wi-Fi, Moto Tab G62 LTE, Motorola
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Windows 11 Users Getting 'Privacy Auditing' to Look at Apps Accessing Microphone, Camera, Location Data
Moto Tab G62, Moto Tab G62 LTE Images and Specifications Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
  3. All You Need to Know About The Umbrella Academy Season 3
  4. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  7. China’s Lunar Lander Finds Water on Moon Surface
  8. Oppo Pad Air Gets BIS Certification, Launch Expected Soon: Report
  9. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  10. New Android Feature Hopes to Make Entering 2FA Codes From SMS Easier
#Latest Stories
  1. Roxe Holdings Said to Go Public in $3.65 Billion Merger Deal With Goldenstone Acquisition
  2. Google Reportedly Working on Adding Drag-and-Drop Feature to Chrome Download Menu
  3. TikTok Agrees to Boost EU Consumers' Rights, Averts Possible Sanctions
  4. Facebook Updates Its Policy to Take Down Fake Reviews Aimed At Duping Business Pages
  5. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Smartphone Alleged Renders Surface Online, Specifications Leaked
  6. Microsoft to Cease Use of Facial Recognition Tool Known for Identifying Emotion
  7. Elon Musk Confirms 10 Percent Layoff in Tesla, Paused Hirings Ahead of Expected US Recession
  8. New Xiaomi Smartwatch Tipped to Launch Without eSIM Support, Spotted on China 3C Website: Report
  9. Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Worth $44 Billion Reportedly Gets Unanimous Approval From Board
  10. Chris Evans Says Would Love to Return for MCU’s Fantastic Four as Human Torch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.