Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 7,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Moto Tab G62 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 17 August 2022 12:15 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto Tab G62 runs on Android 12

Highlights
  • Moto Tab G62 LTE has been rated IP52 for dust and water resistance
  • The new Motorola tablet features a USB Type-C port
  • The Moto Tab G62 comes with face unlock feature

Motorola Moto Tab G62 has been launched in India on Wednesday. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The new Moto Tab G62 sports a 10.61-inch IPS LCD display with 2K+ resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland blue light emission certification. It features an 8-megapixel auto-focus primary rear sensor. The rear single camera setup does not get an LED flash. At the front, the tablet gets an 8-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera with multiple camera modes.

Moto Tab G62 price in India, availability

Moto Tab G62 has been priced at Rs. 15,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant, and Rs. 17,999 for the LTE variant. The Wi-Fi variant of the tablet is currently available via Flipkart in Frost Blue colour option. The LTE variant of the Moto Tab G62 is currently available for pre-order, and will go on sale via Flipkart starting August 22 at 12pm.

Moto Tab G62 specifications

Moto Tab G62 runs on Android 12, and features support for 4G networks. It gets a single Nano-SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot. The tablet sports a 10.61-inch IPS LCD display with 2K+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland blue light emission certification. The Moto Tab G62 LTE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be extended up to 1TB via microSD card. It also gets an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Moto Tab G62 features an 8-megapixel auto-focus rear camera that can record up to 1080p videos at 30fps. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera that can also record up to 1080p videos at 30fps. The selfie shooter also features a few camera modes like Dual Capture, Spot Color, Timelapse, Face Beauty, Video Snapshot, and Efficient Videos.

The Moto Tab G62 features a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features GPS/ A-GPS and GLONASS. The tablet gets Face Unlock, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Hall Sensor, and Gyroscope. The Moto Tab G62 packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charging support. It measures 251.2 x 158.8 x 7.45mm, and weighs about 465g, according to Motorola.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Moto Tab G62

Motorola Moto Tab G62

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.61-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 7700mAh
Motorola, Motorola Moto Tab G62, Motorola Moto Tab G62 price in India, Motorola Moto Tab G62 specifications
Government to Meet Stakeholders to Discuss Usage of Common Charger for Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Release Time, Episode Rollout Revealed

Comment
 
 

