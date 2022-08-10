Moto Tab G62 launch in India has been set for August 17. As per Motorola, the tablet is primarily aimed at providing entertainment to its users. The Lenovo-owned company has also revealed some specifications of the tablet. The Moto Tab G62 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 10.6-inch display with 2K resolution, quad speakers, and a large battery. It should be noted that the company will be launching the Moto G62 smartphone in India on August 11.

Motorola announced the India launch date of the Moto Tab G62 via a post on Twitter. There is also a microsite on Flipkart that delves out some information about the upcoming tablet. As per the company, the Moto Tab G62 will come with a Snapdragon 680 SoC for “fast, fluid gaming”. The microsite also suggests that the tablet is aimed at providing seamless entertainment.

Apart from the processor, the microsite also reveals that the Moto Tab G62 will also come with a metal built with dual-tone finish, 10.6-inch 2K IPS LCD display with narrow bezels, and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos for entertainment. It will have a single rear and front camera.

The Moto Tab G62 will run Android 12 out-of-the-box and will also have some "exclusive experiences" such as special reading mode and TUV Certifications for eye protection. The tablet will pack a 7,700mAh battery with support for 20W charging. It will be launched in two variants: Wi-Fi only and LTE.

It is to be noted that Motorola is also launching the Moto G62 smartphone in India on August 11. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 12 5G bands. Motorola has also announced that the Moto G62 will be available for purchase from Flipkart in two colours: Black and Green.

