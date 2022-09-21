Technology News
loading

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Specifications, Price Leaked Ahead of October Launch: Report

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 could have a starting price of EUR 1,300 at the time of launch.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 September 2022 20:14 IST
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Specifications, Price Leaked Ahead of October Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 may offer up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 9 could be offered in two new colour options
  • This tablet may have a 5G-ready model powered by a Microsoft SQ3 SoC
  • The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5’s pricing may start at EUR 1,300

Microsft Surface Pro 9 is expected to launch alongside the Surface Laptop 5 in mid-October. The Redmond company has remained tight-lipped regarding this tablet. However, a recent report hinted at some of its key specifications and expected price. It suggests that the base variant of the Surface Pro 9 will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 1235U processor, whereas the top-end version is said to feature a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1255U processor. The report also suggested that Microsoft may offer two new colour options apart from the standard black and platinum-silver variants.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 price (rumoured)

As per a recent report by WinFuture, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9's base model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage could cost EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000). This Microsoft tablet is said to come in the regular black and platinum-silver colours along with Forest and Sapphire colour options.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 specifications (rumoured)

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is said to sport a 13.5-inch PixelSense screen with 2,880x1,920 pixels resolution. Its variants will either feature a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 1235U processor or a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1255U processor. This tablet is said to pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

In addition, there could be at least one model that might be powered by a Microsoft SQ3 SoC based on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 chipset. This variant is likely to support 5G connectivity.

The report also shedded some light on the Surface Laptop 5, which is expected to launch alongside the Surface Pro 9. This laptop is expected to offer the same processor, storage, and memory configuration options as the Surface Pro 9. Microsoft might not offer AMD Ryzen processor-powered variants of the Surface Laptop 5. Its model with a 13.5-inch screen will likely cost EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 95,000) and the 15-inch model may be priced at EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000).

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Microsoft Surface Pro 9 price, Microsoft Surface Pro 9 specifications, Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 specifications, Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 price
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Google Rolls Out 'Results About You' Privacy Tool to Remove Personally Identifiable Information: Report
UPI Lite Launched for Offline Transactions Alongside UPI on RuPay Credit Cards, BBPS Cross-Border Payments
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Specifications, Price Leaked Ahead of October Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  3. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  5. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  6. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. Google Pixel Watch Price, Colour Options Leaked: Report
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  10. Realme Hints at Dynamic Island-Like Feature, Creators Challenge Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple May Manufacture 25 Percent iPhone Handsets in India by 2025: Report
  2. UPI Lite Launched for Offline Transactions Alongside UPI on RuPay Credit Cards, BBPS Cross-Border Payments
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Specifications, Price Leaked Ahead of October Launch: Report
  4. Google Rolls Out 'Results About You' Privacy Tool to Remove Personally Identifiable Information: Report
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed by Google India, May Debut on October 6
  6. OnePlus 11 Pro Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Charging
  7. Vivo Y16 Could Be Launched in India This Week, Price Leaked: Report
  8. Xiaomi 12T Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  9. Realme GT Neo 4 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging: Report
  10. TikTok to Require Verification for Political Accounts, Bans Campaign Fundraising Ahead of US Midterm Elections
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.