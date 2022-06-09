Lenovo has launched two new products in the Indian market today. First, Lenovo has launched the Tab P12 Pro tablet that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and gets a 12.6-inch touchscreen. Second, Lenovo has launched the Yoga all-in-one (AIO) 7 desktop powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800G SoC and AMD Radeon RX 6600M 8GB graphics. Both, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop and Lenovo Tab P12 Pro are currently only available for purchase on online stores. Let's take a look at the pricing and other specifications of the new Lenovo tablet and AIO desktop.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro pricing and availability

The company has launched its new tablet, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, in India for a price of Rs. 69,999. It is currently available for purchase on Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Lenovo exclusive stores in Storm Grey colour with an all-metal build. The tablet will be available through other offline retails channels soon.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 pricing and availability

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop has been priced in India at Rs. 1,71,990. The desktop is currently available for purchase through Lenovo.com and Amazon in Cloud Grey colour option. It will also be available in Lenovo offline retail stores later.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro specifications

The Tab P12 Pro features a 12.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 16:10 aspect ratio and 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution. The touchscreen gets S-Stripe RGB subpixel layout for reduced graininess. The tablet supports Dolby Vision and gets colour gamut of 107 percent NTSC with up to 400 nits of brightness. For eye protection, the tablet comes with low-blue light emissions certification from TUV Rheinland. It uses SLS surround sound JBL speakers, quad audio channels, and Dolby Atmos integrated with Lenovo Premium Audio tuning for providing enhanced sound quality. The tablet will support Android 11 and later versions of the operating system.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU and gets up to 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard memory. It also gets expandable storage option of up to 1TB. It features a massive 10,200mAh battery pack that delivers battery life of up to 14.6 hours for streaming online videos. The Tab P12 Pro is 5.63mm thin and weighs 565g. The display is surrounded by thin bezels and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The tablet also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with a 13-megapixel wide rear camera and a 5-megapixel ultra wide rear camera.

To get more functionality from the tablet, users can easily attach the optional keyboard with the help of the four-point pogo pin, and can make it stand horizontally with the help of its folio stand. The tablet is also being coupled with the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus in India that auto pairs with the Tab P12 Pro, charges wirelessly, and has low latency. Lenovo is also offering Accidental Damage Protection One with the tablet that users can add to the package.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 specifications

Lenovo's new desktop, Yoga AIO 7, has been claimed by the company to be world's first all-in-one desktop to feature a 27-inch IPS touchscreen with 4K resolution that supports 100 percent sRGB colour standards. The display is designed to deliver 360 nits brightness and gets a borderless design on three sides as well. The desktop gets JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers. The screen of the desktop comes with tilt and turn adjustments because of the ergonomic hinges. The AIO is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H SoC with up to 45W thermal design power that allows users to run AAA gaming titles without any additional rendering time for 3D graphics. The desktop also features the AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU with 8GB RAM.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 (pictured) display can deliver up to 360 nits brightness

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The new Lenovo desktop comes with a 1TB SSD and runs on Windows 11. The Yoga AIO 7 also gets a removable 5-megapixel camera with its connector being on top. It will also come with a wireless keyboard and mouse, both in silver colour to match Cloud Grey colour of the desktop. Lenovo is offering a base warranty of 3 years onsite.

For connectivity, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 features multiple ports. On the left side, it gets one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for output and input. At the rear, it gets two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI-out 2.0 port, an Ethernet port, and the power connector.