Technology News
loading

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop Launched in India: All Details

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro has been launched in India at Rs. 69,999.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 9 June 2022 20:00 IST
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro (pictured) comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab P12 Pro gets a 10,200mAh battery
  • Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 comes with 1TB SSD
  • Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 features a removable camera

Lenovo has launched two new products in the Indian market today. First, Lenovo has launched the Tab P12 Pro tablet that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and gets a 12.6-inch touchscreen. Second, Lenovo has launched the Yoga all-in-one (AIO) 7 desktop powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800G SoC and AMD Radeon RX 6600M 8GB graphics. Both, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop and Lenovo Tab P12 Pro are currently only available for purchase on online stores. Let's take a look at the pricing and other specifications of the new Lenovo tablet and AIO desktop.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro pricing and availability

The company has launched its new tablet, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, in India for a price of Rs. 69,999. It is currently available for purchase on Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Lenovo exclusive stores in Storm Grey colour with an all-metal build. The tablet will be available through other offline retails channels soon.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 pricing and availability

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop has been priced in India at Rs. 1,71,990. The desktop is currently available for purchase through Lenovo.com and Amazon in Cloud Grey colour option. It will also be available in Lenovo offline retail stores later.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro specifications

The Tab P12 Pro features a 12.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 16:10 aspect ratio and 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution. The touchscreen gets S-Stripe RGB subpixel layout for reduced graininess. The tablet supports Dolby Vision and gets colour gamut of 107 percent NTSC with up to 400 nits of brightness. For eye protection, the tablet comes with low-blue light emissions certification from TUV Rheinland. It uses SLS surround sound JBL speakers, quad audio channels, and Dolby Atmos integrated with Lenovo Premium Audio tuning for providing enhanced sound quality. The tablet will support Android 11 and later versions of the operating system.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU and gets up to 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard memory. It also gets expandable storage option of up to 1TB. It features a massive 10,200mAh battery pack that delivers battery life of up to 14.6 hours for streaming online videos. The Tab P12 Pro is 5.63mm thin and weighs 565g. The display is surrounded by thin bezels and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The tablet also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with a 13-megapixel wide rear camera and a 5-megapixel ultra wide rear camera.

To get more functionality from the tablet, users can easily attach the optional keyboard with the help of the four-point pogo pin, and can make it stand horizontally with the help of its folio stand. The tablet is also being coupled with the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus in India that auto pairs with the Tab P12 Pro, charges wirelessly, and has low latency. Lenovo is also offering Accidental Damage Protection One with the tablet that users can add to the package.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 specifications

Lenovo's new desktop, Yoga AIO 7, has been claimed by the company to be world's first all-in-one desktop to feature a 27-inch IPS touchscreen with 4K resolution that supports 100 percent sRGB colour standards. The display is designed to deliver 360 nits brightness and gets a borderless design on three sides as well. The desktop gets JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers. The screen of the desktop comes with tilt and turn adjustments because of the ergonomic hinges. The AIO is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H SoC with up to 45W thermal design power that allows users to run AAA gaming titles without any additional rendering time for 3D graphics. The desktop also features the AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU with 8GB RAM.

lenovo yoga aio 7 launch india lenovo Lenovo Yoga AIO 7

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 (pictured) display can deliver up to 360 nits brightness
Photo Credit: Lenovo

The new Lenovo desktop comes with a 1TB SSD and runs on Windows 11. The Yoga AIO 7 also gets a removable 5-megapixel camera with its connector being on top. It will also come with a wireless keyboard and mouse, both in silver colour to match Cloud Grey colour of the desktop. Lenovo is offering a base warranty of 3 years onsite.

For connectivity, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 features multiple ports. On the left side, it gets one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for output and input. At the rear, it gets two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI-out 2.0 port, an Ethernet port, and the power connector.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro price, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro specification, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 price, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 specifications
Twitter Pulled 9to5Mac, XDA Developers Accounts Due to Minimum Age Requirements

Related Stories

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped: Report
  2. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  4. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
  5. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 870 SoC
  6. Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report
  7. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  8. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  9. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop Launched in India: All Details
  2. Twitter Pulled 9to5Mac, XDA Developers Accounts Due to Minimum Age Requirements
  3. MSI Titan, Raider, CreatorPro, Vector Gaming Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Latest Intel, Nvidia Hardware
  4. WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here’s All You Need to Know
  6. Garmin Vivosmart 5 With Up To 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 June Update Brings Improved Glance Bar, Slim Pen 2 Functionality
  8. Strange Repeating Fast Radio Burst (FRB) Originating From Distant Galaxy Detected by Scientists
  9. NASA’s Europa Clipper Main Body Completed, Soon to Explore Jupiter’s Moon
  10. Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.