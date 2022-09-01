Technology News
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab P11 2nd Gen With MediaTek SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) packs an 8,200mAh battery.

Updated: 1 September 2022 14:17 IST
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab P11 2nd Gen With MediaTek SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) sports an 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED display

  • Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is 6.8mm thick, weighs around 480g
  • It is equipped with quad JBL speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos
  • The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) runs on Android 12L out of the box

Lenovo launched the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) on Thursday at the IFA 2022 event in Berlin, Germany. This tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC and runs on Android 12. It sports an 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It packs an 8,200mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 14 hours of video playback support. The company also unveiled another second-generation tablet — Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen), which is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen), Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) price availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) comes in three configurations — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Its pricing starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 40,000). This Lenovo tablet comes in Oat and Storm Grey colours.

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) also offers three configuration options — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB + 128GB storage. This tablet's pricing begins from EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,000). It offers Sage and Storm Grey colour options.

Both of these second-generation tablets from Lenovo will soon be available at retail and online stores.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) specifications, features

The tablet features an 11.2-inch OLED display with a 2.5K (1,536x2,560 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ technologies. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC paired with a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

It features a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and an 8-megapixel fixed focus front snapper. It packs up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). This tablet is Wi-Fi 6 certified with support for 2.5GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) also features Bluetooth v5.1.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) measures 263.66x166.67x6.8mm and weighs about 480g. This tablet is equipped with an 8,200mAh battery, which the company claims can provide up to 14 hours of video playback time. It packs quad JBL speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos technology. There are also dual microphones.

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) specifications, features

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) has an 11.5-inch LCD screen with a 2K (1,200x2,000 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness. Under the hood, this tablet packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It runs on Android 12L out-of-the-box.

The tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera with flash and an 8-megapixel front camera. It offers up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) houses a 7,700mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of video playback time. The tablet measures 269.1x169.4x7.4mm and weighs about 520g. It features dual microphones and a quad-speaker setup enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen)

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen)

Display 11.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Kompanio 1300T
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1536x2560 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 12
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8200mAh
Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)

Display 11.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 12L
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7700mAh
