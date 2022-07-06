Technology News
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 11-Inch Display Launched in India: All Details

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 25,999.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 6 July 2022 17:48 IST
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 11-Inch Display Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus (pictured) is available in single colour option in India

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is currently available for purchase on Amazon
  • The Lenovo tablet was launched globally last year
  • It comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has been launched in India with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC along with 6GB of RAM. The tablet is currently available for purchase on Amazon in only one colour option. It comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with flash and auto focus. At the front, it gets an 8-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus also gets quad speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos and a dual microphone system with smart voice DSP. It is powered with a 7,700mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus availability, price in India

The Lenovo tablet was launched globally in June last year. Now, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has made its way to India with a price tag of Rs. 25,999. It is currently available for purchase on Amazon in a single Slate Grey colour option.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus specifications

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus features an 11-inch IPS LCD display with 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 70 percent coverage of NTSC colour gamut, and 16.7 million colour depth. The display has been built to deliver 400 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The tablet is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 256GB with a microSD card.

For optics, the tablet gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with auto focus and a flash. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus for video calls and self-portraits. The new Lenovo tablet comes with face unlock technology. It gets a quad speaker setup that has been optimised with Dolby Atmos. It also gets dual microphone array with Smart Voice DSP. It features a 7,700mAh battery.

In the box, along with the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, customers will also get a charging adapter, a USB Type-C charging cable, and a SIM ejector tool.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus price in India, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus specifications
