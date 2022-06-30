Technology News
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus India Launch Confirmed via Amazon, Teased to Pack MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 7,700mAh Battery

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus was unveiled in European markets with a starting price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,500).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 June 2022 16:20 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus will run on Android 11

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab P11 Plus will launch in India soon
  • The tablet is said to deliver up to 15 hours of playback time
  • Lenovo Tab P11 Plus packs quad speakers

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus India launch is set to take place soon. Although Lenovo is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, the e-commerce website Amazon India has teased the India arrival and specifications of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. The upcoming Android tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. It is teased to pack quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus packs a 7,700mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 15 hours of playback time. Last year, Lenovo introduced the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus in European markets.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. The listing does not show the exact launch date and India pricing of the tablet.

As per the Amazon listing, the upcoming tablet will come with a dual-tone metal body. It will run on Android 11 and features an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness and 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. The display is teased to have 16.7 million colour depth and is TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light.

As mentioned, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is teased to feature quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and will have a dual-microphone array with Smart Voice DSP. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus will offer a 7,700mAh battery. The battery is claimed to provide up to 15 hours of playback time. As per the listing, the tablet will measure 7.5mm in thickness

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus was initially introduced in select markets in June last year with a starting price tag of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,500). It was offered in Modernist Teal, Platinum Grey, and Slate Grey colours.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
