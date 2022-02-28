Technology News
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) With 2K Display, Dolby Atmos Launched at MWC 2022

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) price starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,900)

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 February 2022 13:30 IST
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) With 2K Display, Dolby Atmos Launched at MWC 2022

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) features a 10.61-inch 2k display

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) has been launched in two colour options
  • The new tablet has support for Precision Pen 2 stylus
  • Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) has Rheinland-certified display

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) was launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 on Monday, February 28. The latest tablet offering from Lenovo runs on Android 12 and is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) features a 2K display with narrow bezels and packs a quad-speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support. The new tablet sports a dual-tone design and is offered in two different colour options. The new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) offers support for Lenovo's Precision Pen 2 stylus as well.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) price, availability

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) price starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,900) and is expected to go on sale in select markets starting April this year. Lenovo's new tablet will be sold in Frost Blue and Storm Grey colour options.

Details about the global availability and pricing of the new tablet are yet to be announced.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) specifications

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) runs on Android 12. It features a 10.61-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) IPS LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness, up to 85 percent screen-to-display ratio, and 72 percent coverage of NTSC colour gamut. The tablet is said to offer up to 1080p streaming resolution as well. According to Lenovo, the display of Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is TUV Rheinland certified for reduced blue light exposure for the comfort of eyes.

The new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is powered by octa-core processors, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Wi-Fi-only model packs a MediaTek G80 processor, while the LTE + Wi-Fi variant features a Snapdragon 680 4G processor.

The tablet offers a Reading Mode settings and comes with an optional folio case. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet also comes with an optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 to counter the likes of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The pen can be used to write down quick memos with Lenovo Instant Memo.

For optics, Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) features an 8-megapixel autofocus camera sensor on the back and an 8-megapixel front camera with fixed focus. The tablet is equipped with a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) packs a 7,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The new tablet is said to offer up to 12 hours of video playback on a single charge. It weighs 465 grams.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

Display 10.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 12
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7700mAh
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
