Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition comes with a colour-changing glass back.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 1 August 2022 18:51 IST


The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition sports an 8.8-inch LCD panel
  • The tablet has a 120Hz display refresh rate
  • Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition has illuminating effects of RGB light

Lenovo has unveiled its Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition tablet in China. The tablet comes with a colour-changing glass back and is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition is equipped with illuminating effects of RGB lighting that has been claimed to change during gaming. It features a chrome shell exterior design and has a 120Hz display refresh rate. To recall, the standard model of the Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet was launched in China in February this year. In terms of specifications, the Ultimate Edition is identical to the standard variant.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition price, availability

The Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition tablet from Lenovo comes with a price tag of 3,699 yuan (roughly Rs. 43,300) in China and it includes an inductive rear glass panel. The tablet has been announced in Ice White and Glare Blue colour options.

However, there isn't any confirmation about the launch of the tablet in other markets.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition specifications, features

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition tablet sports an 8.8-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2,560 × 1,600 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 500nits peak brightness. The display of the newly unveiled tablet supports DC Dimming and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

As mentioned above, it features a chrome shell exterior design and is equipped with a rather interesting back glass panel, which changes colours during gaming, according to the company.

In terms of optics, the Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition comes with a 13-megapixel single rear camera. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. Furthermore, the tablet carries a USB 3.1 Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features a micro-SD card slot.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition tablet packs in a 6,550mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.




  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6560mAh
Comments

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition, Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition Price, Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition Specifications, Lenovo
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More

