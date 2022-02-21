Technology News
Lenovo Legion Y700 Pops Up in Live Images, Specifications Tipped Alongside

Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 February 2022 18:56 IST
Lenovo Legion Y700 Pops Up in Live Images, Specifications Tipped Alongside

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Feiwei (translated)

Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display

  • Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet features a single camera at the rear
  • Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet will feature a 6,550mAh battery
  • The launch date of the new gaming tablet is not yet confirmed

Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet from the Chinese electronics giant is reportedly making its way to the market soon. Lenovo had recently teased the device through a video revealing many of its specifications. In a new update, hands-on images of the Lenovo Legion Y700 have surfaced online suggesting some more specifications of the device. The tablet could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. As per the leak, the Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet will have a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is said to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Tipster Feiwei (translated) on Weibo posted specifications and live images that appear to showcase the design of the Lenovo Legion Y700. According to the tipster, the upcoming tablet will run on ZUI 13 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The leaked live shots show the handset with a metal frame and plastic back cover. A single-camera unit is seen arranged on the upper left corner of the back panel, along with the LED flash module. The renders also show that the right spine of the handset has the power and volume buttons. Further, a 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille are arranged on the top of the device, while the bottom edge has a charging port and another speaker grille.

While many of the specifications for the Legion Y700 gaming tablet were already known, the latest leak suggests that it could have a 120Hz refresh rate display that supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The tablet could feature an inbuilt X-axis linear motor for gaming. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Lenovo Legion Y700 could feature dual speakers as well.

Lenovo had recently teased the Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet revealing the tablet's 8.8-inch screen, and the single rear camera. It is confirmed to pack a 6,550mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Lenovo Legion Y700 is said to deliver six hours of gaming experience on a single charge as well. Although Lenovo hasn't confirmed a release date for the tablet, it is likely to go live alongside the Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone on February 28.

Nithya P Nair
