iPadOS 16 will reportedly introduce resizable windows for the first time on Apple’s tablets.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2022 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Romero

Apple is yet to reveal details of purported multitasking improvements coming to iPadOS

Highlights
  • iPadOS 16 is expected to be announced at WWDC 2022
  • Apple's annual WWDC keynote is scheduled for June 6
  • iPadOS 16 is expected to roll out much later this year

iPadOS — Apple's operating system for the company's tablets — will reportedly receive a revamped multitasking interface with the upcoming update to iPadOS 16. While Apple has pitched the iPad as a computer alternative, the tablet operating system currently lacks the multitasking features offered on macOS, its operating system for computers. The company is expected to announce details of improvements and new features coming to the upcoming versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that begins on June 6.

Ahead of the WWDC keynote scheduled for June 6, a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman citing unnamed sources states that Apple will introduce “significant changes” to multitasking with the update to iPadOS 16. The improved multitasking interface will reportedly help users switch between tasks easily while keeping an eye on open apps and is expected to be one of the “biggest upgrades” announced at WWDC, according to Gurman.

The report also states that Apple's upcoming iPadOS 16 update will introduce a way for users to “resize” app windows while using multiple apps at the same time. On iPadOS 15, users can open apps in Split View, which allows them to work on two apps simultaneously, and slide a third app into view on the side. However, the ability to resize app windows could bring the multitasking experience on iPadOS closer to that of a desktop operating system.

With Apple offering iPad models with large displays that are powered by its M1 chipset, it might be possible for Apple to allow users to view and run multiple apps simultaneously. However, the report does not mention whether iPadOS will introduce free-form windowing, which is found on desktop operating systems like Windows and macOS. In the past, Apple has pitched the iPad as a laptop competitor and offers accessories such as the Magic Keyboard.

Apple has not yet announced any planned improvements to multitasking on iPadOS 16, ahead of the WWDC keynote event on June 6. After the updates are announced, Apple usually releases initial beta versions to developers and over the next week, while public beta testers can participate a month later. Meanwhile, stable versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are expected to arrive later this year — around September, based on the company's release schedule over the past few years.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung to Build First Private 5G Commercial Network for Cloud-Based Autonomous Robots

