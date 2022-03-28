Technology News
iPad Pro 2022 to Launch With M2 Chip and MagSafe Charging: Mark Gurman

iPad Pro 2022 is expected to arrive between September and November.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 March 2022 18:27 IST
iPad Pro 2022 to Launch With M2 Chip and MagSafe Charging: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple iPad Pro 2022 is expected to succeed last year’s iPad Pro

Highlights
  • iPad Pro 2022 could sport a glass-back design
  • iPad Pro 2022 might arrive with a 15-inch variant
  • Apple has already released the iPad Air 2022

Apple recently hosted the 'Peek Performance' event where it unveiled products including the iPhone SE 2022, Mac Studio, and iPad Air (XX generation). The next-generation iPad Pro was also expected to be released during this event but was missing from the event lineup. Now, it is being speculated that the iPad Pro 2022 could arrive later this year between September and November. The new iPad Pro models are expected to be powered by Apple's new M2 chip and feature MagSafe charging technology.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman mentions in his Power On newsletter that Apple is expected to release its "widest array of new hardware products in its history" this fall. He speculates that the updated iPad Pro models could be released in the fall of 2022. Under the hood, it is expected to pack the M2 chip. The M2 chip is believed to have the same eight-core design as the M1 chip. However, it could benefit from the speed and efficiency of chipmaker TSMC's 4-nanometer process. In addition, the M2 chip is supposed to feature 9 and 10-core GPU options compared to the 7 and 8-core options in its predecessor.

Gurman also mentions that the introduction of MagSafe charging could be an additional selling point of the iPad Pro 2022. It is believed that it could sport a glass back design to support MagSafe technology. Furthermore, Apple could come up with a 15-inch model for the new iPad Pro.

Apple released the new iPad Air (2022) during its virtual event on March 8. It sports a 10.9-inch LED-backlit Liquid Retina display with a 2,360x1,640 pixels resolution. The screen has an anti-reflective coating to reduce eye strain. Its power button is integrated with a Touch ID sensor. The new iPad Air is powered by the M1 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel Wide rear camera with 4K recording capability. There is also a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front-facing camera.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple iPad Pro 2022, Apple, Mark Gurman
