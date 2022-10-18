iPad Pro (2022) models with the Apple M2 processor were launched by Apple on Tuesday. The company's latest iPad Pro models are optionally equipped with 5G connectivity including mmWave support in the US, as well as high-speed Wi-Fi 6E. The new models can now recognise the Apple Pencil hovering above their displays. The newly announced 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) models ship with iPadOS 16 and are claimed to offer incredible performance for workloads such as capturing ProRES video.

iPad Pro (2022) price in India, availability

The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. They will be offered in Silver and Space Grey colour options, and will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations.

Apple says the iPad Pro (2022) models are immediately available for pre-orders and will go on sale starting on October 26 in multiple countries.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs. 11,900 in India and Apple also offers accessories such as its Magic Keyboard dock in black and white, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Smart Folio, for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

iPad Pro (2022) specifications

Apple has used its M2 SoC, which debuted with the 2022 MacBook Air earlier this year. The company promises up to 15 percent better performance plus improved power efficiency across its eight performance and efficiency cores. An integrated 10-core GPU is claimed to deliver up to 35 percent better graphics performance. The Neural Engine for AI acceleration is also improved and Apple says it has improved memory bandwidth by 50 percent. iPad Pro (2022) models support up to 16GB of unified memory. The new media engine enables ProRES video capture for the first time on an iPad, and video processing is said to be up to 3X faster.

The new iPad Pro models can now detect Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above their screen surfaces, allowing more precise sketching and previews of actions.

The iPad Pro (2022) models sport 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays. The 11-inch model is equipped with a Liquid Retina display with a 1688x2388 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with ProMotion. The larger 12.9-inch model features a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 2048x2732 pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion. Both panel types support True Tone, and P3 wide colour gamut reproduction. The 12.9-inch model is claimed to offer a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits in ordinary use and 1600 nits with HDR content. Both models come in variants with 5G connectivity and users in the US will have support for mmWave 5G, according to Apple.

Like their predecessors, the iPad Pro (2022) models feature Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and support for 6K resolution displays over a USB Type-C port. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

For selfies and video chats, the new iPad Pro (2022) is equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle front camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and Center Stage support. It is also equipped with two rear-mounted cameras; a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, along with a LiDAR scanner.

The iPad Pro (2022) models come with a 20W USB Type-C power adapter in the box. They are equipped with a four-speaker setup and five microphones. The 11-inch iPad Pro weighs up to 470g, while the 12.9-inch model weighs up to 685g.