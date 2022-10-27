Technology News
iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report

Apple could also be developing a 14-inch iPad Pro model.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 October 2022 16:29 IST
iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple recently launched two Apple M2 SoC-powered iPad Pro models in India

Highlights
  • iPad Pro 16-inch might be promoted as a replacement for laptops
  • The company may be developing a dock with speakers for iPad Pro
  • Apple is tipped to be working on a macOS version for iPad Pro

Apple launched two iPad Pro (2022) models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays last week in India. These new tablets are powered by an Apple M2 processor. A new report now suggests that the Cupertino company could be working on a 16-inch iPad Pro model. This tablet is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023. Apple reportedly plans to blur the lines between a tablet and a laptop with this model. Notably, this rumoured iPad Pro will match the screen size of the 16-inch MacBook Pro released last year.

According to a report by The Information (via PhoneArena), Apple is developing an iPad Pro model with a 16-inch display — its largest model yet. The report suggests that this model might make its debut in Q4 of 2023. The Cupertino company is believed to be angling this tablet towards professionals like artists and graphic designers.

Apple could be aiming to promote the 16-inch iPad Pro as a replacement for laptops. Early signs of this approach can be seen with the Stage Manager feature introduced with the macOS 13. It is designed to harmonise the MacBook and iPad interfaces. Furthermore, Apple is tipped to be working on a lite version of the macOS exclusively for new iPad Pro models. Currently, codenamed 'Mendocino', it is expected to release as macOS 14 next year.

According to Mark Gurman, in his weekly Power On newsletter, a dock for the iPad Pro models could also be in the works. It is said to be designed to allow the iPad Pro to function as a smart display. This dock is believed to also be equipped with speakers as well. Furthermore, Gurman had previously claimed that Apple might also release an iPad model with a display ranging between 14 to 15-inches.

These reports could mean that Apple might debut 14-inch and 16-inch iPad Pro models, since it already has a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says

