A new version of the iPad Air in the works though no design changes are expected.

According to MacRumors, the next-generation iPad Air will continue to look like the current iPad Air, though there's a possibility we could see new colour options. Right now, the iPad Air comes in space grey, silver, rose gold, green, and blue.

Rumours suggest that much of the iPad Air update will focus on bringing the device in line with the sixth-generation iPad mini released last fall, so it is expected to get an updated A15 chip, which Apple added to the iPad mini after introducing it in the iPhone 13 models.

For cellular iPad Air models, Apple will add 5G connectivity, so the updated devices will work with faster 5G networks. The chip in the iPad mini is limited to sub-6GHz 5G networks rather than the fastest mmWave 5G networks, so it's possible we could see this same limitation in the iPad Air.

The iPad Air will feature mostly internal changes, but it could get the same updated 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera that will work with Center Stage, a feature first introduced in the iPad Pro and the iPad mini 6.

Pricing on the iPad Air is likely to stay the same, so the new model could be priced starting at $599 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for 64GB storage.