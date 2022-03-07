Technology News
Apple 'Peek Performance' Event: iPad Air Said to Launch With No Design Changes

iPad Air update will reportedly focus on bringing the device in line with the sixth-generation iPad mini released last year.

By ANI | Updated: 7 March 2022 18:10 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

iPad Air could get the same 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera that will work with Center Stage

  • For cellular iPad Air models, Apple will add 5G connectivity
  • iPad Air will feature mostly internal changes
  • Pricing on the iPad Air is likely to stay the same

A new version of the iPad Air in the works though no design changes are expected.

According to MacRumors, the next-generation iPad Air will continue to look like the current iPad Air, though there's a possibility we could see new colour options. Right now, the iPad Air comes in space grey, silver, rose gold, green, and blue.

Rumours suggest that much of the iPad Air update will focus on bringing the device in line with the sixth-generation iPad mini released last fall, so it is expected to get an updated A15 chip, which Apple added to the iPad mini after introducing it in the iPhone 13 models.

For cellular iPad Air models, Apple will add 5G connectivity, so the updated devices will work with faster 5G networks. The chip in the iPad mini is limited to sub-6GHz 5G networks rather than the fastest mmWave 5G networks, so it's possible we could see this same limitation in the iPad Air.

The iPad Air will feature mostly internal changes, but it could get the same updated 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera that will work with Center Stage, a feature first introduced in the iPad Pro and the iPad mini 6.

Pricing on the iPad Air is likely to stay the same, so the new model could be priced starting at $599 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for 64GB storage.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple iPad Air (2020) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad Air (2020) Wi-Fi

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Very good battery life
  • Solid overall performance
  • Useful software updates
  • USB Type-C port
  • Bad
  • Awkwardly placed Touch ID sensor
  • Very expensive accessories
  • No 3.5mm audio socket
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
