Technology News
loading

Apple Unveils Redesigned iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C

The new iPad starts at Rs. 44,900 in India

Written by Jamshed Avari |  Updated: 18 October 2022 22:05 IST
Apple Unveils Redesigned iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C

The new iPad starts at Rs. 44,900 in India

Highlights
  • The new iPad is available in four colours with 64GB or 256GB of storage
  • USB Type-C will be more convenient and allow quicker charging
  • The previous-gen base iPad continues to be available

Apple has released a completely redesigned base model iPad, with a 10.9-inch display and no home button, allowing for evenly narrow borders. The new iPad matches the current iPad Air and iPad mini with flat sides, and will be available in four colours: Silver, Blue, Yellow, and Pink. The Touch ID sensor has been moved to the power button on the top. The new model, which will be the 10th generation iPad, is based on Apple's A14 Bionic SoC, a USB Type-C port, and its front camera placed in landscape orientation for the first time. It still works with the first-gen Apple Pencil, and a Lightning adapter will be included with all units. 

iPad (2022) price in India

The new redesigned iPad is priced starting at Rs. 44,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant. That goes up to Rs. 59,900 if you choose to buy the 256GB option. The Wi-Fi plus Cellular options are priced at Rs. 59,900 with 64GB and Rs. 74,900 for 256GB. Education discounts are available for those who qualify. The iPad (2022) is already available to pre-order, and will go on sale in many countries on October 26.

Apple will continue to sell the 9th Gen iPad, which has a 10.2-inch display and Apple A13 Bionic SoC, now priced at Rs. 33,900 and Rs. 48,900 respectively for the 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi-only variants, and those prices go up to Rs. 46,900 and Rs. 61,900 for the Wi-Fi plus Cellular equivalents. 

The first-generation Apple Pencil costs Rs. 9,500 in India, and the USB Type-C adapter on its own will cost Rs. 900. Apple also sells a variety of accessories including its Magic Keyboard Folio and Smart Folio.

iPad (2022) specifications and features

The Apple A14 Bionic SoC is said to allow the new iPad (2022) to offer 20 percent better performance and 10 percent better graphics than the previous model. Apple also claims 5X better performance than today's best-selling MediaTek Android tablet, though no specific model is named. The new iPad is aimed at users who want a tablet for productivity, education, communication, and entertainment.

The new 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a 1640x2360 pixel resolution and is capable of 500 nits of brightness. The front-facing camera is now on top when holding the new iPad in landscape, and it has a 12-megapixel sensor and a 122-degree field of view with support for Center Stage automatic reframing depending on how many people are in front of it and in what positions. The rear 12-megapixel camera has been updated to support 4K video recording and 120fps slow-motion video. You also get stereo speakers, positioned to work optimally in landscape orientation.

A long-expected move to USB Type-C for connectivity means faster wired file transfers and faster charging, plus broad compatibility with accessories. The iPad (2022) also gets Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G with the cellular-enabled variants. 

The new iPad will run iPadOS 16, which introduces the new Freeform productivity app and multiple new features across apps, including enhancements using on-device AI.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad, Apple, iPad (2022), iPad (2022) price, iPad (2022) price in India
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes along ...More
iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, Mini-LED Display, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: All Details

Related Stories

Apple Unveils Redesigned iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: Details
  2. Sealed iPhone From 2007 Sells for $39,000 at Auction
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  5. iPad Pro Model With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch Today: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 Series Listing Spotted Online Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Doubles Down on EVs to Undercut Elon Musk
  8. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  9. Poco F5 5G Spotted on EEC Certification Site, May Launch Soon: Details
  10. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Unveils Redesigned iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  2. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, Mini-LED Display, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: All Details
  3. Three Arrows Capital Said to Face Probes by US SEC, CFTC Over Investor Conduct Violations
  4. Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Motorola Rollable Smartphone Prototype Teased at Lenovo Tech World 2022: All Details
  6. Adobe Photoshop Updated With New Collaboration Features, AI-Powered Tools: All Details
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant With 256GB of Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Meta Accepts CMA Order to Sell Giphy After Losing Appeal in UK Antitrust Battle
  9. Draft Telecom Bill: Deadline for Receipt of Comments on Draft Bill Extended to October 30
  10. First Generation iPhone Sells for Way More Than Latest iPhone 14 Pro at Auction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.