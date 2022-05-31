Samsung gained the top spot in the Indian tablet market even as the whole segment in the first quarter of 2022, as per a new report. The South Korean tech giant is said to have secured a 40 percent market share. The new report suggests that Samsung has not just dominated the other Android tablet companies, but it has even crossed Apple iPads in terms of market performance in India. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 series was considered as one of the best-selling tablet models in India in the first quarter of 2022.

According to a Deccan Herald report citing market research firm IDC, Samsung became the leader in the Indian tablet market by securing over 40 percent market share with up to 10 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the previous quarter.

The report says that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 witnessed the greatest number of shipments in the tablet market in India, along with the premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, in the first quarter of 2022.

“The popularity of the recently-launched Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy Tab A8 series enabled us to further strengthen our leadership in the tablet market. The success of the Galaxy Tab S8 series, especially the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, is a testimony to the fact that consumers value meaningful innovations that add value and solve everyday tasks effectively. Our wide channel presence, availability of devices across price segments and attractive programs for consumers helped us consolidate our leadership,” said Sandeep Poswal, Business Head, New Computing Business, Samsung India.

Usually, it can be seen that the premium tablet market in India often gets dominated by Apple tablets, which include the standard iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro series. But this time, Samsung has managed to emerge as the leader in the premium tablet market shipment in India, according to the report.