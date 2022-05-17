Technology News
loading

Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research

Lenovo shipments recorded a remarkable 48 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first quarter of 2022, the report said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 May 2022 14:57 IST
Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research

Lenovo shipments recorded a remarkable 48 percent YoY growth in the first quarter of 2022

Highlights
  • Tablet shipments are likely to register a 10 to 12 percent growth in 2022
  • The 4G tablets recorded 74 percent YoY growth during reported quarter
  • Apple and Samsung registered a 22 percent market share each

The tablet market in India grew 68 percent year-on-year in the first quarter ended March 2022, with Lenovo leading the chart, a Cybermedia Research report released on Monday said.

According to the report, tablet shipments are likely to register a healthy 10-12 percent growth in 2022. The 4G tablets recorded 74 percent year-on-year growth during the reported quarter.

"Driven by the pandemic and the continuous rise and ebb of the COVID-19 cases, many of the sectors are persisting with hybrid or remote work. This is continuing to fuel the adoption of tablets for work, e-learning and content consumption use cases.

"The education and healthcare sector have contributed to the uptick in the overall tablet market in India," Cybermedia Research (CMR) analyst-industry intelligence group Menka Kumari said.

Shipment of tablets with 8 inches display constituted 26 percent of the overall shipments in the Indian market while tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 61 percent of the shipments.

"Lenovo maintained the first position in the region, mainly driven by its commercial business and retail market. Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi+4G) 2GB 32GB series garnered 32 percent market share, primarily in the value for money (Rs. 7,000 — Rs. 25,000) segment. Lenovo shipments recorded a remarkable 48 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first quarter of 2022," the report said.

Apple and Samsung registered a 22 percent market share each, followed by Realme and Lava in the March 2022 quarter.

Kumari said the tablet market in India is going to gain strength with the increasing availability of 5G-capable tablets, as well as with new market entrants, such as Xiaomi with its Pad 5.

"With other potential Tablet market entrants, such as Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus, in the offing, the consumers have more choices than before in the Android Tablet market. On the enterprise side, the commercial and government sector will continue to gain strength owing to the traction in digital economy and e-governance," she added.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Tablets, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Will Be Free-to-Play From June 21; Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox
Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms

Related Stories

Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May No Longer Notify Members When Someone Exits a Group
  2. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  4. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  6. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Apple Brings iOS 15.5 With Underlying Changes Ahead of WWDC 2022
  8. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  9. OnePlus Nord Getting Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update
  10. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
#Latest Stories
  1. Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Blink Charge Launched in India: Price, Details
  2. Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms
  3. Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research
  4. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Will Be Free-to-Play From June 21; Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox
  5. Sony Reveals Games for Restructured PlayStation Plus Subscription, Ubisoft+ Coming to PS
  6. Scientists Find Way to Measure Mechanical Quantum Systems Without Breaking It Down
  7. Twitter Doesn’t Believe in Free Speech, Hates Elon Musk Takeover: Secret Recording
  8. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Receive Android 12 Update
  9. Nokia 2.4 Reportedly Gets Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Bringing Ability to Silently Exit Groups
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.