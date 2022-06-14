Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) has supposedly surfaced on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website. The alleged 3C listing does not reveal any key specifications of this tablet. However, it suggests that the listed models of the MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) could offer 40W fast charging support. This rumoured tablet is expected to succeed the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 that was launched last year in June. It sports a 12.6-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) OLED display and is powered by a Kirin 9000E SoC.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) was spotted on the 3C website by tipster Why Lab. Purportedly, four models of this tablet have been mentioned in the 3C listing, which bear the model numbers WGR-W09, WGR-W19, WGRR-W09, and WGRR-19. These models are said to support 40W fast charging that is similar to the charging speeds of last year's MatePad Pro 12.6. In addition, the MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) is said to support 18W and 10W charging speeds. Information regarding this tablet is sparse at the moment. Let's take a look at the specifications of its predecessor, the MatePad Pro 12.6, to get an idea of what we can expect from this rumoured tablet.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2021) was launched in June last year with a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It sports a 12.6-inch WQXGA OLED display. Under the hood, it packs a HiSilicon Kirin 9000E SoC. In terms of cameras, this tablet features a double rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The MatePad Pro 12.6 packs a 10,050mAh battery with support for 40W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging. It features dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity as well as a USB Type-C port for wired connections.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.