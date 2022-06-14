Technology News
loading
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) Visits 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 40W Fast Charging

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) could also support 18W and 10W charging speeds.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 June 2022 18:24 IST
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) Visits 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 40W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) is said to succeed last year’s MatePad Pro 12.6

Highlights
  • Huawei has not shared any official regarding this tablet
  • Four models of the MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) are allegedly listed on 3C
  • The MatePad Pro 12.6 is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 9000E SoC

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) has supposedly surfaced on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website. The alleged 3C listing does not reveal any key specifications of this tablet. However, it suggests that the listed models of the MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) could offer 40W fast charging support. This rumoured tablet is expected to succeed the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 that was launched last year in June. It sports a 12.6-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) OLED display and is powered by a Kirin 9000E SoC.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) was spotted on the 3C website by tipster Why Lab. Purportedly, four models of this tablet have been mentioned in the 3C listing, which bear the model numbers WGR-W09, WGR-W19, WGRR-W09, and WGRR-19. These models are said to support 40W fast charging that is similar to the charging speeds of last year's MatePad Pro 12.6. In addition, the MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) is said to support 18W and 10W charging speeds. Information regarding this tablet is sparse at the moment. Let's take a look at the specifications of its predecessor, the MatePad Pro 12.6, to get an idea of what we can expect from this rumoured tablet.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2021) was launched in June last year with a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It sports a 12.6-inch WQXGA OLED display. Under the hood, it packs a HiSilicon Kirin 9000E SoC. In terms of cameras, this tablet features a double rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The MatePad Pro 12.6 packs a 10,050mAh battery with support for 40W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging. It features dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity as well as a USB Type-C port for wired connections.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.60-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS HarmonyOS 2.0
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10050mAh
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022), Huawei
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Rolls Out Measures for Child Safety, Allows Parents to Set Screen Time on Platform
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) Visits 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 40W Fast Charging
