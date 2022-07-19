Huawei MatePad Pro 11 tablet has been teased by the company on Tuesday. The teaser image shows the MatePad Pro tablet with a circular camera module. The tablet will likely have a 11-inch display as it's carrying the Pro 11 moniker. The teaser image also shows the power button with a red accent and stereo speakers. Huawei will be unveiling the tablet during an event scheduled for July 27 in China. The Chinese manufacturer will also announce HarmonyOS 7 and may unveil other products at this event. Besides this, another Huawei tablet, MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022), recently surfaced on the 3C website last month.

Moreover, the teaser image also reveals that the upcoming MatePad Pro 11 will be equipped with the HarmonyOS 3, which has also been teased to be announced on the same day. This means that the MatePad Pro 11 will be the first tablet from Huawei to run the new operating system.

As mentioned above, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) had earlier surfaced on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website last month. The alleged 3C listing did not reveal any key specifications of this tablet. However, it suggested that the listed models of the MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) could offer 40W fast charging support.

The rumoured tablet is also expected to succeed the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 that was launched last year in June with a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It sports a 12.6-inch WQXGA OLED display. Under the hood, it packs a HiSilicon Kirin 9000E SoC.

