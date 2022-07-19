Technology News
Huawei Teases MatePad Pro 11, Will Come With HarmonyOS 3, Launch Set for July 27

The teaser image of the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 shows that the tablet will sport a circular camera module.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 19 July 2022 18:24 IST
Huawei Teases MatePad Pro 11, Will Come With HarmonyOS 3, Launch Set for July 27

The teaser image of the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 shows stereo speakers

Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad Pro 11 will get circular rear camera module
  • The MatePad Pro 11 will feature a power button with a red accent
  • The teaser image shows stereo speakers as well

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 tablet has been teased by the company on Tuesday. The teaser image shows the MatePad Pro tablet with a circular camera module. The tablet will likely have a 11-inch display as it's carrying the Pro 11 moniker. The teaser image also shows the power button with a red accent and stereo speakers. Huawei will be unveiling the tablet during an event scheduled for July 27 in China. The Chinese manufacturer will also announce HarmonyOS 7 and may unveil other products at this event. Besides this, another Huawei tablet, MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022), recently surfaced on the 3C website last month.

Huawei has teased a new generation of MatePad Pro tablet on its official Weibo account. The teaser image shows the tablet will have an 11-inch display size. The Huawei MatePad Pro 11 will also feature a circular camera module and a power button with a red accent and stereo speakers, as shown in the teaser image.

Moreover, the teaser image also reveals that the upcoming MatePad Pro 11 will be equipped with the HarmonyOS 3, which has also been teased to be announced on the same day. This means that the MatePad Pro 11 will be the first tablet from Huawei to run the new operating system.

As mentioned above, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) had earlier surfaced on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website last month. The alleged 3C listing did not reveal any key specifications of this tablet. However, it suggested that the listed models of the MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) could offer 40W fast charging support.

The rumoured tablet is also expected to succeed the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 that was launched last year in June with a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It sports a 12.6-inch WQXGA OLED display. Under the hood, it packs a HiSilicon Kirin 9000E SoC.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.60-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS HarmonyOS 2.0
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10050mAh
Further reading: Huawei MatePad Pro 11, Huawei MatePad, HarmonyOS 3, Huawei
Huawei Teases MatePad Pro 11, Will Come With HarmonyOS 3, Launch Set for July 27
