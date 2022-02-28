Technology News
loading

Huawei MatePad Paper With 10.3-Inch E-Ink Display, M-Pencil Support Launched at MWC 2022

Huawei MatePad Paper reportedly costs EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,000)

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 February 2022 15:13 IST
Huawei MatePad Paper With 10.3-Inch E-Ink Display, M-Pencil Support Launched at MWC 2022

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad Paper features a fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad Paper runs on HarmonyOS 2.0
  • Huawei MatePad Paper packs 3,625mAh battery
  • It has four microphones

Huawei MatePad Paper has been launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 as the first e-reader from the company. The tablet cum e-book reader is compatible with the Huawei M-Pencil and features a 13.3-inch E-ink display designed for reading as well as writing notes. It comes with a fingerprint sensor and is expected to rival Amazon Kindle in the space. The new Huawei MatePad Paper packs a hexa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage under the hood. It sports dual speakers and has a 3,625mAh battery. Huawei MatePad Paper offers connectivity with Huawei laptops, PCs, tablets, and phones to transfer content.

Huawei MatePad Paper price, availability

Huawei MatePad Paper reportedly comes with a price tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and is offered in a single Black colour option. The retail box will come bundled with an M-Pencil and a Folio Cover. However, Huawei has not shared details about the sale and availability of Huawei MatePad Paper yet.

Huawei MatePad Paper specifications, features

The new Huawei MatePad Paper runs on the HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system and packs a 10.3-inch (1,872 x 1,404 pixels) E-ink display with a screen-to-body ratio of 86.3 percent and a pixel density of 227 pixels per inch (ppi). Huawei MatePad Paper is powered by a hexa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As mentioned, the device is compatible with Huawei's M-Pencil (second generation) and offers a latency rate of 26 microseconds.

Connectivity options on the new Huawei MatePad Paper include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, BLE, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, and USB 2.0 Type-C port. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, hall sensor, and fingerprint sensor. Further, the e-reader comes pre-installed with HiSuite, the file manager for Android devices, and allows synchronisation of data from a PC or laptop. Further, it has four microphones for audio recording and dual speakers featuring the company's Histen 7.0 sound effect.

Huawei has packed a 3,625mAh battery in the new MatePad Paper. It measures 225.2x182.7x6.65mm and weighs 360 grams including the battery.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Huawei MatePad Paper, Huawei MatePad Paper Price, Huawei MatePad Paper Specifications, MWC 2022, Mobile World Congress, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MWC 2022: Huawei MateStation X All-in-One PC Launched, SuperDevice Connectivity Feature Announced
Huawei MatePad Paper With 10.3-Inch E-Ink Display, M-Pencil Support Launched at MWC 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  2. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  3. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  4. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
  5. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  6. iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  8. Google Play Pass Now in India to Offer Ad-Free Experience on Select Apps, Games
  9. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  10. MWC 2022: TCL Launches 5 New Android 12-Based Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  2. Tesla Batteries to Be Mass-Produced by Panasonic Starting March 2024
  3. Huawei MatePad Paper With 10.3-Inch E-Ink Display, M-Pencil Support Launched at MWC 2022
  4. MWC 2022: Huawei MateStation X All-in-One PC Launched, SuperDevice Connectivity Feature Announced
  5. Facebook-Parent Meta Says Ukraine's Military, Politicians Targeted in Hacking Campaign
  6. TCL NxtPaper Max 10, Tab 10s 5G, Tab 10 FHD 4G, Tab 10 HD Android Tablets Launched at MWC 2022
  7. Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  8. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Begin on March 4: Deals on Realme, Redmi Smartphones, Wearables Teased
  9. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Interacting Galaxies 200 Million Light-Years Away
  10. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) With 2K Display, Dolby Atmos Launched at MWC 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.