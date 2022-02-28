Huawei MatePad Paper has been launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 as the first e-reader from the company. The tablet cum e-book reader is compatible with the Huawei M-Pencil and features a 13.3-inch E-ink display designed for reading as well as writing notes. It comes with a fingerprint sensor and is expected to rival Amazon Kindle in the space. The new Huawei MatePad Paper packs a hexa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage under the hood. It sports dual speakers and has a 3,625mAh battery. Huawei MatePad Paper offers connectivity with Huawei laptops, PCs, tablets, and phones to transfer content.

Huawei MatePad Paper price, availability

Huawei MatePad Paper reportedly comes with a price tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and is offered in a single Black colour option. The retail box will come bundled with an M-Pencil and a Folio Cover. However, Huawei has not shared details about the sale and availability of Huawei MatePad Paper yet.

Huawei MatePad Paper specifications, features

The new Huawei MatePad Paper runs on the HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system and packs a 10.3-inch (1,872 x 1,404 pixels) E-ink display with a screen-to-body ratio of 86.3 percent and a pixel density of 227 pixels per inch (ppi). Huawei MatePad Paper is powered by a hexa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As mentioned, the device is compatible with Huawei's M-Pencil (second generation) and offers a latency rate of 26 microseconds.

Connectivity options on the new Huawei MatePad Paper include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, BLE, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, and USB 2.0 Type-C port. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, hall sensor, and fingerprint sensor. Further, the e-reader comes pre-installed with HiSuite, the file manager for Android devices, and allows synchronisation of data from a PC or laptop. Further, it has four microphones for audio recording and dual speakers featuring the company's Histen 7.0 sound effect.

Huawei has packed a 3,625mAh battery in the new MatePad Paper. It measures 225.2x182.7x6.65mm and weighs 360 grams including the battery.

