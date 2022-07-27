Technology News
Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) With 11-Inch Display, FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS Earphones Announced: Specifications

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 July 2022 19:58 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) and FreeBuds Pro 2 prices are not revealed yet

Highlights
  • FreeBuds Pro 2 earphones are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback
  • Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) comes with 2nd gen Huawei M-Pencil
  • The tablet sports a 13-megapixel primary camera

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) tablet and FreeBuds Pro 2 true wireless stereo earphones have been announced at the Huawei Summer 2022 Smart Office Launch. The new tablet comes with a 11-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, and a 8,300mAh battery with support for up to 66W SuperCharge fast charging. Meanwhile, FreeBuds Pro 2 earphones are equipped with a combination of 11mm dynamic driver + planar diaphragm driver and active noise cancellation (ANC). They are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback.

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022), FreeBuds Pro 2 price, availability

The Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) tablet and the FreeBuds Pro 2 earphones prices have not been revealed as of now.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) will be available in Golden Black Colour option.

On the other hand, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 will be available in Ceramic White, Silver Blue, and Silver Frost colour options.

huawei freebuds pro 2 intext huawei

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) specifications

The Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) runs HarmonyOS 3 and features a 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 274ppi pixel desnity. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The tablet features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, auto-focus and a LED Flash. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) also comes with a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 lens.

Additionally, it comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a nano memory card. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) packs a 8,300mAh battery with up to 66W Huawei SuperCharge wired fast charging support. Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, up to Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor.

Moreover, the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) tablet packs six speakers and four microphones. It measures 160.3x249.2x5.9mm and weighs 449g.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS earphones specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 are equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver + planar diaphragm driver combination. It comes with ANC and features include digital cross-over, Triple Adaptive EQ, call noise cancellation and a Transparency Mode. They come with touch controls and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The earbuds are co-engineered with Devialet French audio technology company.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 support LDAC/AAC/SBC audio codecs and use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. As far as the battery is concerned, each earbud comes with a 55mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 4 hours of playback with ANC being in use and up to 6.5 hours battery life with ANC turned off. The total battery (including from the 580mAh battery of the case) is claimed to be up to 30 hours with ANC off and 18 hours with ANC on.

 

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei MatePad Pro 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
OS HarmonyOS 3.0
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8300mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2022, Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2022 Specifications, Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 Specifications, Huawei
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera With 10x Optical Zoom: Report
Comment
