Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) tablet and FreeBuds Pro 2 true wireless stereo earphones have been announced at the Huawei Summer 2022 Smart Office Launch. The new tablet comes with a 11-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, and a 8,300mAh battery with support for up to 66W SuperCharge fast charging. Meanwhile, FreeBuds Pro 2 earphones are equipped with a combination of 11mm dynamic driver + planar diaphragm driver and active noise cancellation (ANC). They are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback.

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022), FreeBuds Pro 2 price, availability

The Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) tablet and the FreeBuds Pro 2 earphones prices have not been revealed as of now.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) will be available in Golden Black Colour option.

On the other hand, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 will be available in Ceramic White, Silver Blue, and Silver Frost colour options.

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) specifications

The Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) runs HarmonyOS 3 and features a 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 274ppi pixel desnity. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The tablet features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, auto-focus and a LED Flash. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) also comes with a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 lens.

Additionally, it comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a nano memory card. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) packs a 8,300mAh battery with up to 66W Huawei SuperCharge wired fast charging support. Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, up to Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor.

Moreover, the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) tablet packs six speakers and four microphones. It measures 160.3x249.2x5.9mm and weighs 449g.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS earphones specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 are equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver + planar diaphragm driver combination. It comes with ANC and features include digital cross-over, Triple Adaptive EQ, call noise cancellation and a Transparency Mode. They come with touch controls and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The earbuds are co-engineered with Devialet French audio technology company.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 support LDAC/AAC/SBC audio codecs and use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. As far as the battery is concerned, each earbud comes with a 55mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 4 hours of playback with ANC being in use and up to 6.5 hours battery life with ANC turned off. The total battery (including from the 580mAh battery of the case) is claimed to be up to 30 hours with ANC off and 18 hours with ANC on.