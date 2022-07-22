Technology News
Honor Tablet 8 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 7,250mAh Battery Launched: All Details

Honor Tablet 8 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC and run on Magic UI 6.1.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 22 July 2022 16:19 IST
Honor Tablet 8 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 7,250mAh Battery Launched: All Details

Honor Tablet 8 is equipped with one microphone and eight speakers

Highlights
  • Honor Tablet 8 is equipped with a 12-inch IPS display
  • Honor Tablet 8 comes in three storage options
  • The tablet is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,500) during pre-sale

Honor Tablet 8 has been launched in China. The tablet from the Chinese company will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC and run on Magic UI 6.1. The Honor tablet will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage among others. The Tablet 8 is said to come with a 12-inch IPS display. The tablet packs a 7,250mAh battery and the company claims a charging time of about 126 minutes and a standby time of up to 59 days. The Honor Tablet 8 comes in three colour options.

Honor Tablet 8 price

The Honor Tablet 8 is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. It is available for CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,500) during the pre-sale. The tablet will also be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs.21,250) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,600), respectively.

The tablet is available in three colour options — Dawn Blue, Dawn Gold, and Mint Green.

Honor Tablet 8 specifications

The Honor Tablet 8 sports a 12-inch IPS multi-touch screen with 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution, 195PPI, and a peak brightness of 350nits. To recall, the tablet from the Chinese company will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Honor Tablet 8 features a 5-megapixel rear camera, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port with and USB OTG support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor.

The tablet is equipped with one microphone and eight speakers. It packs a 7,250mAh battery and the company claims a charging time of about 126 minutes and a standby time of up to 59 days. The Honor Tablet 8 measures 278.54x 174.06x6.9mm and weighs 520g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.00-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2,000x1,200 pixels
RAM 8GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,250mAh
Further reading: Honor, Honor Tablet 8, Honor Tablet 8 price, Honor Tablet 8 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
